Leeds United’s versatile Jamie Shackleton is into the final year of his Elland Road contract and despite being linked with a move away this summer, appears to have resurrected his Leeds career through recent performances.

Manager Daniel Farke has praised the utility man’s stand-in role across various positions since the beginning of the campaign, having returned from a season-long loan at Millwall last term.

Shackleton is one of a handful of Leeds players currently into the final nine months of his contract, which also includes vice captain Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh; the latter of which currently out on loan at Birmingham City and unlikely to earn a new deal.

Leeds’ decision-makers will need to determine whether extending Shackleton’s stay at his boyhood club makes financial sense, whilst also consulting with Farke as he aims to build a squad capable of challenging at Premier League level in the ‘medium-to-long term’.

Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton in Carabao Cup action earlier this season (Pic: Tony Johnson)

Shackleton turns 24 next month and has been on the same deal since the summer Leeds were promoted to the Premier League, signing fresh terms before the 2020/21 season opener against Liverpool. His impact in the top flight was limited to substitute appearances, mostly, fulfilling a utility role under Marcelo Bielsa in midfield and occasionally at the back.

This year, however, Shackleton has been given the nod by Farke to play an important role, at least during the early portion of the season.

“He’s sometimes really underrated because he can play all positions,” the Leeds manager said last month. “Wherever he plays, he’s always reliable, always solid, always a good teammate, gives us everything. He’s an unbelievable piece of our squad and I’m really happy to have him.”

When managers speak in such glowing terms about a player whose contract is nearing expiry, it tends to mean an extension – or at least talk of one – is in the offing.

While a fresh contract offer is yet to be tabled, the soon-to-be father has done no harm to his chances of receiving one through his consistent displays at the beginning of 2023/24.

Shackleton has started five of Leeds’ seven matches in all competitions so far this season, playing four different positions: left-back, right-back, central midfield and right-wing. His natural stamina and tactical malleability make him an effective stop-gap for a number of roles but it’s most likely his minutes will come in the wide areas this season after the signings of Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara to supplement the existing midfield pairing of Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray.

Shackleton’s squeaky clean injury history should ensure he is considered at left-back more often, too. In that position, the 23-year-old’s main competition is Junior Firpo, who has struggled to stay fit for any prolonged period in just over two years at Elland Road, and Sam Byram who endured lengthy spells on the sidelines at previous clubs Norwich City and West Ham United.

A new contract, even if a long-term extension does not materialise, would serve as reward for a player who Leeds were happy to see depart 12 months ago. Millwall’s loan agreement with United had an option-to-buy included, however due to the south London club failing to earn promotion, it was always unlikely that particular clause would be exercised.