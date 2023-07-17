Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United academy graduate gets boyhood Elland Road opportunity after loan confirmation

Former Leeds United youngster Nohan Kenneh could line up against his boyhood club next month after sealing a season-long loan move to Shrewsbury Town.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:55 BST- 1 min read

Leeds have been drawn against the Shropshire side, whom Kenneh has just joined, in the Carabao Cup First Round.

The League One club visit Elland Road on Wednesday, August 9 in what will be the Whites’ second game of the season, three days on from their Championship opener against Cardiff City.

Kenneh chose to leave Leeds on a free transfer last summer despite not having made a senior appearance for the club whose academy he came through. After a brief spell in Scottish Premiership side Hibernian’s first-team, he was loaned out to fellow top flight outfit Ross County for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Nohan Kenneh of Leeds United warms up whilst wearing a 'HerGameToo: Campaign Against Sexism In Football' t-shirt prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road on February 20, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Nohan Kenneh of Leeds United warms up whilst wearing a 'HerGameToo: Campaign Against Sexism In Football' t-shirt prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road on February 20, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
This year, Kenneh will represent the Shrews at New Meadow – his first foray into English league football. It is expected, injuries permitting, he will be included in the matchday squad when Shrewsbury come to Elland Road in just over three weeks’ time.

New head coach Matt Taylor said of Kenneh’s arrival: “I’m extremely happy that as a club we have managed to secure Nohan’s signature.

“There were lots of other clubs interested in him which means he is fully invested with us this season.

“He is a very athletic, physical player with excellent technical ability who is fully aware of his role within the team and the squad.

“I know I say this every time we sign a player, but first and foremost he is an exceptional person which is so important.”

