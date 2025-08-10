Star who featured in Leeds United summer friendly flying to England for £35m transfer
An AC Milan star who featured against Leeds United in Saturday’s final pre-season friendly is flying to England for a £35m transfer.
Germany international centre-back Malick Thiaw began Saturday’s clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on the bench but the 24-year-old was brought on in the 83rd minute of the 1-1 draw.
Star flying to England this evening
The outing looks set to be Thiaw’s last for the Serie A side as the defender is now set to join Newcastle United in a £35 deal.
Capped three times for Germany, the centre-back is reportedly flying to England this evening and due to complete his medical tomorrow ahead of a deal that is set to cost £34.62m (40m euros), including add-ons.
