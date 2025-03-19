Leeds United's Under-21s will play Altrincham in the semi-final of the inaugural National League Cup next month.

The young Whites are the sole Category One academy side left in the competition, which was launched earlier this season and involved 16 Under-21 teams at the initial group stage.

Leeds progressed as runners-up from their eight-team group, beating Aldershot Town in the quarter-final en route to their last four meeting with Altrincham.

The Robins, coached by Phil Parkinson, are eighth in the National League as they mount a promotion push back to the Football League via the play-offs.

On April 1, however, they host Leeds' U21s at the J. Davidson Stadium for a place in the National League Cup Final.

Braintree Town and Sutton United contest the other semi-final, setting up the possibility of a Sutton versus Leeds U21 final at Gander Green Lane, where Leeds were beaten 1-0 in the FA Cup Fourth Round back in 2017.

United were knocked out by the non-league club, despite Sutton sitting 83 places below Leeds in the English football pyramid at the time of the fixture.

Undoubtedly one of Leeds' more embarrassing cup defeats of recent times, the U21s could write their own history at Sutton's expense by beating the National League outfit to become the first club to lift the National League Cup.

Kick-off against Altrincham in the semi-final is 7:30pm on Tuesday, April 1. Ticket information will be made available by Leeds' official club website in due course.