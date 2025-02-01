Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds took on Cardiff City at Elland Road in here.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United produced a Bluebirds battering as Saturday afternoon's Championship visitors Cardiff City were absolutely blitzed en route to a 7-0 hammering at Elland Road.

Leeds immediately began brightly and Daniel Farke's side went ahead with just 13 minutes on the clock as a lovely move was finished off by Brenden Aaronson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junior Firpo played the ball to Joel Piroe who produced a fantastic through ball for Dan James down the left channel.

Through sheer pace, James beat onrushing keeper Jak Alnwick but looked to have taken the ball too wide.

James, though, showed a cool head to turn back inside and lay on a perfect square ball for the onrushing Aaronson who also showed great composure to slam home a low finish between defenders on the line.

Leeds quickly pressed for a second goal and Cardiff were already hanging on with barely ten minutes on the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a second Whites goal looked imminent and it arrived in the 13th minute as Piroe and James this time setup Manor Solomon to convert in similar fashion to Aaronson.

Another lovely pass from Piroe slipped in James down the right channel this time and the winger burst clear before laying on a neat square ball across the box for Solomon who easily applied another low finish.

Cardiff attempted to threaten Leeds on the break but the Whites were rarely threatened, Anwar El Ghazi supplying Cardiff's only shot of the half from distance which was easily saved by Illan Meslier.

But the Whites had several other good chances to add to their lead, James amazingly finishing the half with six shots himself as the winger looked to add a goal to his two assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeper Alnwick, though, proved pivotal in keeping the score at 2-0, the Bluebirds custodian reacting brilliantly to tip a deflected James effort just wide.

From a Solomon cross, James was then flagged offside after netting from close range whilst Piroe - himself already deserving a goal - also sent a low shot just wide as Leeds ended a very dominant half with 12 shots to Cardiff's one and a 2-0 lead not telling the full story of the home side's dominance.

Cardiff then began the second half with a bit more attacking intent yet within five minutes of the restart the hosts found themselves 3-0 down as James finally got his goal.

Solomon again had a big hand in things, this time slipping the ball down the left of the box to Firpo who supplied a first time low cross which flew through the area towards the onrushing James who easily finished at the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff attempted to rally but even a terrific effort on the turn from Alex Robertson got them nowhere as Meslier produced an excellent flying save.

And Leeds were far from done at the other end, Farke's side adding two more within three minutes of each other to put themselves 5-0 up with just 65 minutes on the cross.

First the Whites were awarded a penalty as James was fouled just as he was about to convert from close range following up Piroe's shot which Alnwick had pushed into his path.

Piroe stepped up to take the spot kick and coolly converted, after which Farke made a double change in bringing on Willy Gnonto and Sam Byram as James and Jayden Bogle were withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been on the pitch for less than a minute, Gnonto then bagged his side's fifth goal, creating space to shoot on the edge of the box and squeezing home a lovely low finish just inside the post.

Even then Leeds pressed for a sixth, Alnwick denying Gnonto another with another excellent save.

With 12 minutes left, Pascal Struijlk was handed his return from injury as he replaced the excellent Tanaka who left to a standing ovation and cheers of his name.

Still Leeds pressed for a sixth and yet another excellent save from Alnwick denied another Whites substitute in Largie Ramazani whose low shot was scrambled behind for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was still time for sixth which arrived as another substitute got on the scoresheet, Mateo Joseph bursting into the box and applying a clinical finish to another first time Firpo cross.

But even then there was time for one more, Leeds making the most of five minutes of stoppage time and answering the home chants of “we want seven” as Firpo slipped in Piroe to make it just that - Leeds United 7 Cardiff City 0.

Leeds United v Cardiff City: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Struijk, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph.