Leeds United 6 Cagliari 2: Rodrigo nets hat-trick and Patrick Bamford shines in Italian job

Leeds dominated the first-half and went ahead in th7 35th minute when Rodrigo worked his way across the box and fired a superb reverse finish into the top right corner.

The Whites had already created a host of decent chances, Marc Roca and Patrick Bamford both denied by Cagliari keeper Boris Radunovic who also scrambled a corner off the line.

Cagliari created just one opening in the entire half but the pacy Zito Luvumbo nearly made it count, the Angolan winger sprinting clear of Robin Koch down the left side and eventually producing a low shot that was heading inside the near post until Illan Meslier diverted the attempt wide.

SPANISH SIZZLER: Rodrigo celebrates firing Leeds United in front against Cagliari. Picture Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds, though, ended the half with more openings, the lively Rodrigo producing a lovely curling effort from the edge of the box that Radunovic scrambled clear for a corner.

The Whites onslaught continued after the break and Rodrigo doubled his tally in the 48th minute with a dinked finish that was deflected in off keeper Radunovic after Jack Harrison's through ball.

Just two minutes later, Patrick Bamford got in on the act, the Whites no 9 played in one on one by Brendan Aaronson and applying a composed finish to nestle a low shot inside the the left hand post.

Leeds continued to create a steady stream of chances and Diego Llorente spooned a shot over the bar from a Harrison corner before Rodrigo flicked a header just wide from another Harrison corner.

But Cagliari then hit back to net twice within three minutes, Gianluca Lapadula played in and dinking the ball over Illan Meslier in the before Luvombo powered forward and smashed a rasping drive into the back of the net.

Luvombo then squandered a glorious chance to level the game at 3-3 when latching on to a cross from the right only to fire wide from six yards out.

And just two minutes later Leeds bagged their fourth as Harrison made his way to the byline and sent in a low cross that Bamford slammed home from close range to double his tally.

With 11 minutes left, Pascal Struijk sent a free header wide from another Leeds corner but there was still time for a Whites fifth and for Rodrigo to complete his hat-trick, Aaronson getting to the byline and sending in a low cross that left the Spaniard with an easy finish with six left minutes.

Even then there was more pain for Cagliari who conceded a sixth in the 90th minute when Robin Koch headed home a free-kick from Aaronson who completed a hat-trick of assists.

Leeds United v Cagliari: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Harrison; Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs not used: Christy, Klich, Costa, Poveda, Perkins, Joseph, Carole, Spencer.

Referee: David Coote.