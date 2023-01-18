News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United 5-2 Cardiff City highlights: Gnonto and Bamford score brace apiece for triumphant Whites

Leeds United host Cardiff City at Elland Road this evening in their FA Cup Third Round Replay as the two sides battle it out to reach the next stage of the competition

By Joe Donnohue
5 hours ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 9:46pm

Cardiff will be without first-team head coach Mark Hudson this time around, after the former central defender parted company with the Bluebirds following a 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic last weekend. Jesse Marsch will instead shake hands with caretaker boss Dean Whitehead before kick-off, who will look to earn a shock result over the Premier League side in his bid to convince Cardiff’s board of directors he deserves a permanent stint in the job.

Leeds are unable to call on new £30 million striker Georginio Rutter this evening, as the Frenchman was not registered for the initial fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium. However, Marsch did allude to the fact Luis Sinisterra may be able to play some part in Wednesday night’s cup clash, having spent the best part of two months on the sidelines with a foot injury.

Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville are Leeds’ confirmed absentees, while club captain Liam Cooper is set to miss out also with a knee injury picked up in training during the week. This means January addition Max Wober could come into the starting line-up for the first time, having been introduced from the bench in Leeds’ two previous fixtures.

Leeds host Cardiff at Elland Road in their FA Cup Third Round Replay tonight (Pic: Getty)

Live match updates, team news, build-up and analysis throughout the evening here. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.

Leeds United 5-2 Cardiff City LIVE

The Ratings

FT: Leeds 5-2 Cardiff

Five-star Willy Gnonto set the tone inside 30 seconds. Leeds are through to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. Nice to see Bamford back on the scoresheet, twice. Business taken care of.

Cardiff 5-2

Goal. Robinson makes it 5-2

What’s the point?

Time for one more

Bluebirds sub

88’ Whyte on; Ojo off

GOAL! Cardiff 5-1

Welcome back, Luis

79' Sinisterra on for Harrison.

GOOOOOOOOALLLL BAMFORD 5-0

76' Cardiff sloppy in the middle, Ayling picks it up and plays the ball into Bamford who is tackled but it falls to Gelhardt. Composed, the youngster finds Bamford's run and he prods it beyond Alnwick. Will do wonders for his confidence.

Chance

74’ CHANCE. Harrison comes in at the back post to meet Kristensen’s cross and shoots over the top.

