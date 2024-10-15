Leeds United are still under relatively new ownership in football terms, with 49ers Enterprises entering their second year in charge over the summer. The American investment arm of NFL giants San Francisco 49ers bought out previous owner Andrea Radrizzani out last July and have put plenty of money into the club since, both in terms of transfers and investment - with more to come regarding the expansion of Elland Road.

That money has mainly been spent with the goal of achieving Premier League promotion and the hope is that once Leeds do return, they’ll have the financial clout to stay there. But how do the 49ers rank among their prospective top-flight rivals in that field?

Below, the YEP has rounded up the net worth of every Premier League owner, plus some select Championship promotion contenders that might join Leeds in the top-flight soon. Scroll down to take a look.

Net worth compared Here is the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners and how they compare to the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises.

Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom Reported net worth: £1.3bn

AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley Reported net worth: £2.1bn