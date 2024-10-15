Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises net worth compared to Premier League and Championship rivals

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 18:30 BST

Leeds United have plenty of financial backing from their owners.

Leeds United are still under relatively new ownership in football terms, with 49ers Enterprises entering their second year in charge over the summer. The American investment arm of NFL giants San Francisco 49ers bought out previous owner Andrea Radrizzani out last July and have put plenty of money into the club since, both in terms of transfers and investment - with more to come regarding the expansion of Elland Road.

That money has mainly been spent with the goal of achieving Premier League promotion and the hope is that once Leeds do return, they’ll have the financial clout to stay there. But how do the 49ers rank among their prospective top-flight rivals in that field?

Below, the YEP has rounded up the net worth of every Premier League owner, plus some select Championship promotion contenders that might join Leeds in the top-flight soon. Scroll down to take a look.

Here is the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners and how they compare to the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises.

1. Net worth compared

Here is the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners and how they compare to the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: £190m

2. Burnley - Alan Pace

Reported net worth: £190m Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: £210m

3. Brentford - Matthew Benham

Reported net worth: £210m Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: £1.3bn

4. Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom

Reported net worth: £1.3bn Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: £2.1bn

5. AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley

Reported net worth: £2.1bn Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: £3.3bn

6. Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis

Reported net worth: £3.3bn Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueChampionship
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice