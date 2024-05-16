Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United took on Norwich City at Elland Road with the winners heading to Wembley for the Championship play-off final.

Leeds United will play either Southampton or West Brom in the Championship's play-off final after battering Norwich City 4-0 in Thursday night's Championship play-off semi-final at Elland Road.

Sunday's first leg at Carrow Road had ended in a goalless draw but the Canaries were absolutely blitzed four days later, goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter putting Daniel Farke's rampant Whites 3-0 at the break.

The onslaught then continued after the break, the Championship's player of the year Crysencio Summerville bagging a Whites fourth to put Leeds totally out of sight and heading for next Sunday's Wembley final in style.

In a cauldron of noise, Leeds made a bright start and a superb flick from Rutter played in Summerville in a packed box but the winger's shot from a tight angle flew over the bar.

Moments later, Piroe challenge forced Canaries keeper Angus Gunn to spill the ball under pressure before gathering at the second attempt.

Norwich were not given a moment's peace and a fine interception from Joe Rodon then led to the Whites winning a free kick some 25 yards after a Marcelino Nunez foul.

With seven minutes on the clock, it was from that free-kick that United took the lead, Summerville running over the ball and leaving the set piece for Gruev who caught Gunn napping with a curled finish into the bottom right corner to send Elland Road wild.

Norwich tried to respond but strong defending, particularly from Rodon, kept the Canaries at bay and Elland Road then went wild as the Whites doubled their advantage with just 20 minutes on the clock.

Relentless pressure allowed Willy Gnonto to race away down the right flank with Piroe racing through the middle and the Italian produced a beautiful cross to the far post to which Piroe applied a perfect headed finish.

The Canaries had a golden chance to immediately respond just three minutes later as Josh Sargent was played in one on one but Illan Meslier produced a massive save to keep out Sargent's cross for a corner which was cleared. The save was celebrated like a Leeds goal and the Whites pushed for a third, Rodon sending a header wide from a Summerville corner.

A beautiful move then ended with Gnonto firing a shot straight at Gunn before Canaries attacker Jonathan Rowe was booked for diving and just two minutes later his side were 3-0 down.

This time a superb pass from Glen Kamara released Piroe down the left and the Dutchman's cross eventually fell at the back post for Rutter who smashed the ball home off the underside of the bar.

The Whites then looked set to bag a fourth goal just two minutes later as Gnonto raced through one on one but Gunn was this time able to save.

After a Firpo cross was pushed away by Gunn, only desperate Norwich defending denied Rutter, his shot cleared off the line as Norwich somehow got to half-time just 3-0 down.

The Whites surged continued immediately after the half-time interval and Piroe squandered a glorious chance just 33 seconds after the restart, blasting the ball straight at Gunn from close range after being played in by Summerville.

Norwich's night so far was then summed up three minutes later when a promising attack ended with captain Kenny McLean slicing his shot from the edge of the box out for a throw.

Back came Leeds and a lovely cross from Gray picked out Summerville who headed over the bar. Moments later, Summerville darted into the box after a Kamara pass but Gunn turned his strike behind for a corner.

Yet another save from Gunn then denied Piroe who looked certain to score after being played in by Summerville down the left of the box.

United's Gruev and Rutter were then both booked for late challenges as Norwich looked for a response but United chances continued to arrive, Summerville tackled as he looked to get clear one on one.

But Summerville could not miss in the 69th minute when being set up by a square ball from Firpo after Gnonto's shot was saved, Summerville easily side-footing home to put the Whites out of sight.

Leeds were absolutely cruising and Gnonto, Summerville, Piroe and Rutter were all taken off as Dan James, Jaidon Anthony, Mateo Joseph and Connor Roberts entered the fray.

Skipper Liam Cooper was then brought on to a huge roar for Gruev as the clock hit 83 minutes and Norwich were finally put out of their misery after two minutes of added time.

Leeds United: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev (Cooper 82), Kamara, Gnonto (James 69), Summerville (Anthony 74), Piroe (Joseph 74), Rutter (Roberts 74). Subs not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Shackleton, Gelhardt.

Norwich City: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson (McCallum 63), Giannoulis (Fassnacht 63); Nunez, McLean; Sara, Barnes (van Hooijdonk 81), Rowe (Sorenson 81); Sargent. Subs not used: Long, Hanley, Batth, Fisher, Sainz.