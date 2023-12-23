Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United produced a dazzling display to hammer automatic promotion rivals Ipswich Town 4-0 in Saturday lunchtime's Championship clash at Elland Road which slashed the gap to the division's top two to seven points.

A Pascal Struijk header from a brilliant Crysencio Summerville corner sent Leeds on their way in just the eighth minute, after which a Leif Davis own goal and Summerville penalty put the rampant Whites 3-0 up at the break.

Joel Piroe was then denied by the crossbar just two minutes after the restart but the Dutch striker got himself on the scoresheet five minutes later to put Leeds 4-0 up amid wild celebrations at Elland Road.

Third-placed Leeds are now just seven points behind second-placed Ipswich and the Whites can cut the gap down to four points with victory in Boxing Day's lunchtime kick-off at Preston North End before Ipswich host leaders Leicester City the same night.

Roared on by a pumped up capacity crowd, Leeds looked to make a lightning fast start as Georginio Rutter's pass released Dan James down the right flank to huge cheers but the winger was flagged offside.

But Leeds went ahead just seven minutes later through captain Pascal Struijk who headed home from close range after Joel Piroe's header from a brilliant Crysencio Summerville corner had been pushed out by keeper Vaclav Hladky.

Leeds were pressing Ipswich hard and threatened again in the 14th minute as James raced away down the right and to the edge of the area only to slice a shot into the side netting.

A lovely James cross from the right then sailed through the area and back to Hladky as Leeds continued the hunt for a second but Ipswich went close in the 23rd minute through Nathan Broadhead who curled a fine attempt just wide after Ethan Ampadu had made a clattering challenge with advantage played.

Instead, Leeds did indeed double their advantage in the 25th minute through a familiar face as ex-Whites youngster Leif Davis netted an unfortunate own goal. Terrific work from first Archie Gray and then Glen Kamara worked space for Summerville who breezed past two defenders towards the byline and sent in a low cross which ended up bouncing off Davis and into the back of the net.

Ipswich went close to immediately pulling a goal back through Conor Chaplin whose rocket of a strike from the edge of the box smashed against the post before flying wide.

Moments later, Ipswich's Harry Clarke was booked for a handball which prevented the almost unplayable Summerville from racing away down the left but James was then cautioned for stopping Davis in his tracks down the left.

Fine defensive work from first Djed Spence and then Gray helped keep Ipswich at bay as they looked to respond and instead Leeds added a third goal on the stroke of half time through a Summerville penalty.

The flying Dutch winger won the spot kick after being brought down in the area by Davis after latching on to a precise James through ball after excellent work from Spence and then Rutter to lead the Whites on the counter from an Ipswich corner.

Summerville then stepped up to take the spot kick and sent Hladky the wrong way with a clinical finish to the left to take his tally for the season to 11 and United's to three inside 45 minutes with Ipswich sinking without trace.

There were no changes during the interval and only the the frame of the goal denied Leeds a fourth goal two minutes after the restart as a terrific strike from Joel Piroe after a Rutter through ball smashed back off the underside of the bar and to safety.

But Piroe got himself on the scoresheet five minutes later as a terrific interception from the fantastic Gray set Leeds on another attack which ended with the Dutch striker firing home from the edge of the box after several failed Ipswich attempts to clear.

Axel Tuanzebe was then booked for hauling down Summerville as he raced through on goal, after which Willy Gnonto was brought on to replace James. Another Ipswich booking followed as Broadhead lunged in on Gray and Leeds were then denied by the crossbar for a second time as a Rutter strike bounced back off the frame of the goal following a Summerville lay off and Spence cross.

Two more Leeds substitutions followed as Glen Kamara and Djed Spence were taken off for Ilia Gruev and Junior Firpo - the latter returning from a hamstring injury.

The crowd began greeting every pass with an ole and Farke made has final two changes with nine minutes left as Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph replaced Piroe and Rutter.

A nightmare Leeds return for Davis was finally ended as he was substituted by Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna to cheers in the 84th minute to chants of you're Leeds and you know you are. Davis showed a nice touch in holding out a hand of acknowledgement to salute the applause he was getting.

Ipswich tried to pull a goal back as the game entered five minutes of added time but Dominic Ball became another Ipswich player to be booked for fouling Gnonto and a standing ovation then greeted the full-time whistle a few minutes later after a brilliant performance from Farke's Whites.

Leeds United: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence (Firpo 73); Ampadu, Kamara (Gruev 73); James (Gnonto 60), Summerville, Piroe (Bamford 81), Rutter (Joseph 81). Subs not used: Darlow, Cooper, Poveda, Gelhardt.

Ipswich Town: Hladky, Clarke, Tuanzebe, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Williams, Woolfenden, Ball, Taylor, Hutchinson, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo.

Referee: Stephen Martin.