The mesmerising Crysencio Summerville and Dan James both bagged first-half braces to put Daniel Farke's side 4-0 up in a first half in which Georginio Rutter once again dazzled.

Huddersfield eventually pulled a goal back midway through the second half through Michal Helik who cashed in after Illan Meslier had spilled a shot but Leeds were already home and dry in front of a season-high crowd of 36,813 inside Elland Road.

Leeds began brightly but loose control let Dan James down in the sixth minute after being picked out by a neat crossfield pass into the area from Crysencio Summerville.

FLYING: The dazzling Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring his second and Leeds United's fourth. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

But Huddersfield threatened just three minutes later after a break through the middle ended with the twisting and turning Delano Burgzorg firing just wide from the edge of the box.

Leeds then had the ball in the net one minute later via Joel Piroe who converted a Crysencio Summerville free kick from close range after Georginio Rutter's flicked header but Piroe had already been flagged offside.

After skinning Tom Edwards, Summerville darted into the box shortly afterwards before seeing his shot deflected just wide off the elbow of Tom Lees.

The next chance fell to Rutter who stormed into the box only to see his drive blocked but Illan Meslier then survived a scare at the other end when closed down by Burgzorg only for the ball to fly off the forward and behind for a goal kick.

But Leeds were well on top and the Whites went ahead with 20 minutes on the clock through a fine strike from Dan James after brilliant work from the excellent Rutter.

Clearing from a Terriers attack, the record signing hooked a brilliant ball down the left channel for Summerville who raced away and played in James who then unleashed a clinical drive into the back of the net from the edge of the box.

Leeds immediately went in search of a second but a superb challenge from Joe Rodon was then needed to thwart Sorba Thomas who found himself in on goal after Jamie Shackleton's attempts to chest the ball back to Meslier fell too short.

Huddersfield captain Jonathan Hogg then flew into a late challenge on Ethan Ampadu for a booking before Town were saved by an Edwards clearance as Sam Byram's cross caused a mini scramble in the box.

But Leeds were causing all sorts of bother and the Whites doubled their advantage on the half hour mark through Summerville whose quick feet worked another opening on the left hand side of the box, this time finished with a low strike into the opposite corner of the net.

The Whites were rampant and Daniel Farke's side quickly added a third goal three minutes later as James doubled his tally with another cool finish after once again being played in by the lightning quick Summerville.

Huddersfield's Thomas then entered the book for a reckless challenge down the back of Byram before Brahima Diarra was also yellow carded and the Whites should have added a fourth goal 41st minute but James blazed over the bar in search of a rapid hat trick after Summerville's shot had been saved following more superb work from Rutter.

Huddersfield attempted to rally and a brilliant block from Struijk helped keep the Terriers at bay but the already booked Hogg then survived after another late challenge on Ampadu who was soon back on his feet and sent the latest Whites attempt over the bar.

But there was still time for another Leeds goal before the break and a second for Summerville who finished off a brilliant team goal, tucking away a Rutter cross after a lovely one two with Byram down the left flank.

Terriers boss Darren Moore not surprisingly made changes during the break but another of his players entered the book in the 50th minute as Lees clobbered James.

Farke then made a double change in the 59th minute as Byram and Summerville were withdrawn for Luke Ayling and Willy Gnonto.

The Whites went close to bagging a fifth two minutes later through Piroe who pulled a shot just wide from the edge of the box after Gnonto's lay-off.

After appearing to catch his studs in the turf, Rodon's afternoon was then cut short as club captain Liam Cooper was introduced as the third substitute.

The Terriers should have pulled a goal back shortly afterwards through Burgzog who raced away one-on-one but was unable to beat Meslier as Cooper recovered with a well timed challenge.

At the other end, a blockbuster attempt to repeat his 2020 heroics from Ayling was blocked but Huddersfield pulled a goal back in the 70th minute through Michal Helik who tapped in from close range after Meslier was unable to gather a Thomas drive from distance.

The wind had gone from United's sails somewhat and another double change followed in the 75th minute as Patrick Bamford and Jaidon Anthony replaced Rutter and James.

Rutter left the field to a particularly huge applause and chants of his name, after which the crowd also got behind Bamford who stormed into the box in the 88th minute and sent a powerful delivery across goal.

Leeds were given four minutes to add a fifth goal but the Terriers held firm with the damage done via a superb Whites display in the first 45 minutes.

Leeds United: Meslier; Shackleton, Struijk, Rodon, Byram (Ayling 59); Ampadu, Kamara; James (Anthony 89), Summerville (Gnonto 59), Piroe, Rutter (Bamford 79). Subs not used: Darlow, Gray, Gruev, Poveda.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Helik, Hogg, Lees, Burgzorg, Diarra (Jackson 46), Thomas, Edwards (Pearson 46), Harratt, Wiles, Nakayama. Subs not used: Maxwell, Edmonds-Green, Headley, Austerfield, Daley, Hudlin, Iorpenda.

Referee: James Bell.