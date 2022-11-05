Leeds United 4-3 AFC Bournemouth highlights: Whites complete stunning Elland Road comeback
Leeds United host the Cherries at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon looking to record back-to-back wins after last weekend’s victory over Liverpool
Leeds United’s campaign was at risk of spiralling after eight winless matches stretching between August and October, however the Whites’ unlikely victory over Liverpool at Anfield last weekend put an end to Jesse Marsch’s side’s difficult run.
This afternoon, they host Bournemouth at Elland Road in what is the first top flight encounter between the two sides. United can climb into the relative safety of mid-table with a second successive win, although previous results against the likes of Fulham, Leicester City and Crystal Palace suggest today’s game will be anything other than a foregone conclusion.
Luis Sinisterra is absent for the home side, while Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas remain out.
Kick-off at Elland Road is 3pm.
Leeds United 4-3 AFC Bournemouth LIVE
Marsch on Gnonto
You can see how intelligent he is, his savviness, his clarity, how to play against the ball, he’s a very intelligent young man, knows multiple languages, understands tactics. He’s making a big case for himself
Marsch on Bamford
I feel like we never have simple victories. This is what I love about our team, that they all have real strong belief. We all have to be entirely invested in this thing.
Marsch is here
Consistency is what we’re lacking. The good part is the belief is still high, even at half-time we were disappointed, I tried to give them a couple of adjustments. I could tell by the looks on their faces at half-time that they knew they could win this match
Marsch coming up now
Quotes dropping from the Leeds head coach shortly.
FULL TIME: Leeds United 4-3 AFC Bournemouth
Leeds were falling apart again, but some inspired substitutions, individual quality and a raucous atmosphere turned the game on its head. 3-1 down, 4-3 up.
Closing time
90’ Gelhardt shot goes for a Leeds throw-in. Deflected away.
90’ Gelhardt booked. Three of the five added minutes played.
Into stoppage time
90’ Five added on
Leeds sub
86’ Ayling on for Aaronson