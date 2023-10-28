Leeds United host Huddersfield Town this afternoon. Kick-off in this Yorkshire derby is scheduled for 12:30. Follow all the live updates from the match here.

Leeds host Huddersfield at Elland Road

Leeds United welcome Championship and Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield to Elland Road this afternoon as the Whites hope to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Stoke City. The turnaround between Wednesday night’s fixture and today’s lunchtime kick-off is a short one, with Daniel Farke awaiting good news on the availability of left-back Sam Byram who he confirmed during his press conference yesterday would need assessed.

The Whites boss did confirm, however, that the 20 players involved in the matchday squad in the Potteries, more or less, would be available to him for selection today. Terriers boss Darren Moore, meanwhile, is still in search of his first win as the new Huddersfield manager having replaced Neil Warnock earlier this month.

