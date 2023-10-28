Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United 4-1 Huddersfield Town highlights: Summerville and James at the double in demolition derby

Leeds United host Huddersfield Town this afternoon. Kick-off in this Yorkshire derby is scheduled for 12:30. Follow all the live updates from the match here.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 28th Oct 2023, 08:30 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 14:50 BST
Leeds host Huddersfield at Elland RoadLeeds host Huddersfield at Elland Road
Leeds United welcome Championship and Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield to Elland Road this afternoon as the Whites hope to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Stoke City. The turnaround between Wednesday night’s fixture and today’s lunchtime kick-off is a short one, with Daniel Farke awaiting good news on the availability of left-back Sam Byram who he confirmed during his press conference yesterday would need assessed.

The Whites boss did confirm, however, that the 20 players involved in the matchday squad in the Potteries, more or less, would be available to him for selection today. Terriers boss Darren Moore, meanwhile, is still in search of his first win as the new Huddersfield manager having replaced Neil Warnock earlier this month.

Leeds go into this one third in the Championship table, although anything less than three points could see them slip further down the division’s standings. Huddersfield sit 21st after a difficult run of recent form. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.

Leeds United 4-1 Huddersfield Town

Show new updates
14:30 BST

FT: Leeds United 4-1 Huddersfield Town

Leeds’ four first half goals settled this, allowed Farke to rest key players with his substitutions. Really professional, class above-type win.

14:24 BST

Into stoppages

90’ Four minutes added.

14:22 BST

Bamford, du du du du

87’ Bamford gets round his man well and crosses for Anthony who can’t quite connect as he arrives into the box.

14:18 BST

Not as lively

84’ Game petering out now. Huddersfield probably delighted with a three-goal deficit.

14:13 BST

Leeds subs

79’ Bamford and Anthony on; James and Rutter off.

14:09 BST

Still time for a fifth

75’ Jaidon Anthony and Patrick Bamford the next pair to come on for Leeds as Dan James wins a corner.

14:05 BST

GOAL. Helik gets one back 4-1

70’ Sorba Thomas rifles one at Meslier which bounces back off the ‘keeper’s chest. Shackleton playing the Terriers’ centre-back onside and he slots in.

14:00 BST

Recovered well

65’ Cooper beaten for pace by Burgzorg but recovers well with a well-timed challenge in the box. Huddersfield skipper Hogg berates his attacker for not pulling the trigger.

13:58 BST

Leeds sub

63’ Rodon on the turf receiving treatment. Now being replaced by Cooper. Good shift from him today, not a lot of defending today but what he did do was faultless.

13:56 BST

He’ll be wanting to get in on the act

61’ Piroe arrives into the second half. Shoots low just wide of the post. ‘Keeper wasn’t getting there if it was on target.

