Leeds United welcome Blackpool to the York Community Stadium this evening where their opening pre-season fixture takes place.

The stadium usually reserved for Leeds Under-21s matches was also used to host a first-team friendly last summer when the Whites entertained Spanish side Villarreal.

This time around it is the Seasiders who are Leeds' opponents before United head off to Australia for their pre-season tour later this week.

Leeds United host Blackpool in their opening pre-season friendly of the summer (Image: Getty Images)

The club have announced the signings of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra over the last 24 hours however both internationals are not in line to feature at York before they have completed preliminary fitness testing.