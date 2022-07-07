Leeds United 4-0 Blackpool: Koch, Firpo, Rodrigo and Joseph score in convincing win

Leeds United host Championship side Blackpool in their first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2022/23 season

By Joe Donnohue
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 9:18 pm

Leeds United welcome Blackpool to the York Community Stadium this evening where their opening pre-season fixture takes place.

The stadium usually reserved for Leeds Under-21s matches was also used to host a first-team friendly last summer when the Whites entertained Spanish side Villarreal.

This time around it is the Seasiders who are Leeds' opponents before United head off to Australia for their pre-season tour later this week.

The club have announced the signings of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra over the last 24 hours however both internationals are not in line to feature at York before they have completed preliminary fitness testing.

New addition Marc Roca joined the club last week and reported for pre-season on Monday, June 27. The former Spain Under-21 international is in line to make his Leeds bow this evening.

Last updated: Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 20:59

FT: Leeds United 4-0 Blackpool

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 20:55

GOOOALLL MATEO JOSEPH 4-0

In the 85th, Allen flicks a ball neatly round the corner for Shackleton who runs onto it. He cuts back for Joseph in the middle whose finish takes a slight deflection but nestles in the corner.

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 20:50

Save

81’ Klaesson gets off his line quickly to deny a clear-cut Blackpool opportunity saving with his legs high into the air. There when needed.

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 20:48

Cruising

80’ Leeds’ youngsters relatively comfortable here. Never looked like conceding, really, against a Championship side.

Bring on the Papa John’s Trophy.

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 20:44

Foul

76’ Bate slips on the edge of the box and gives the ball away. Mullen subsequently fouls. Blackpool free-kick.

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 20:41

Leeds sub

72’ Archie Gray the last to go off out of the Leeds starters. Charlie Allen replaces him. Moments earlier he had gone down under a challenge inside the box but nothing doing. Applauded from the field.

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 20:37

Whack

63’ Archie Gray takes a bash to the face and goes down for treatment. He’s back up and straight back into the mix, though.

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 20:30

Six changes on the hour mark for Leeds

ON: Bate, Shackleton, Joseph, Forshaw, Moore, McGurk

OFF: Roca, Greenwood, Gelhardt, Drameh, Struijk, Harrison

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 20:27

Over

54’ Sam Greenwood curls the resulting free-kick over the crossbar. Trademark.

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 20:24

Tackle

55’ CJ Hamilton clatters into Leif Davis who was making an out-to-in run from the left flank. Free-kick on the edge for Leeds.

