Leeds United put Blackpool to the sword in their opening friendly of pre-season with a professional and convincing win over the Seasiders.

Joe Gelhardt had the ball in the net inside four minutes but was ajudged to have been offside from Junior Firpo's cross.

Leeds didn't have to wait a great deal longer for their opening goal, though. Jack Harrison's quick-thinking at a short free-kick played in Firpo whose cross was legally turned home this time by Robin Koch.

It was to be Harrison and Firpo combining yet again for the second; the former's flat, drilled corner headed in at the near post by the latter.

Rodrigo made no mistake with Leeds' third of pre-season, firing high into the net after Gelhardt had taken down a dropping ball inside the box.

Half-time and the hour mark brought a raft of changes for the home side, after Blackpool had changed their entire XI at the break.

The youngsters brought on for the second half fared reasonably well and remained in control of proceedings to their credit.

Mateo Joseph added a fourth late on via a deflection in what was a sharp performance all-round.

Here are the Leeds United player ratings.

1. Illan Meslier - 7 Sharp when he needed to be and off his line quickly, four days after returning from holiday. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Cody Drameh - 8 Showed his athleticism, got forward into space well in the first half. Defensively very sound. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

3. Robin Koch - 8 Very comfortable. Mopped up anything that came his way, showed his range of passing and nipped in for a goal. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Pascal Struijk - 7 Very steady. Kept things tight at the back in the second half alongside a youngster in Mullen. Leeds were very much in control. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)