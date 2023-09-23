Leeds United 3 Watford 0: Landmark strikes and debuts as impressive Whites surge up table

Joel Piroe’s fourth Leeds United goal and landmark strikes from two Whites men saw Daniel Farke’s dominant side to a comfortable 3-0 victory against Saturday’s Championship visitors Watford.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds made a bright start and threatened in the third minute through neat link-up play between Jamie Shackleton and Dan James who ultimately fired well wide following a one-two in the box.

Moments later, only a brilliant one-handed save by Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann kept out a first-time effort from Ethan Ampadu from just inside the area. With just seven minutes on the clock, a dinked cross from James then picked out Rutter who had just Bachmann to beat from six yards out but Rutter's weak attempt to finish was easily saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds were dominating and Piroe was the next player to have a crack but his scuffed shot from inside the box pea-rolled its way back to Bachmann. The Whites finally found the back of the net in the 21st minute through Rutter who buried a shot into the bottom right corner but the forward had already been flagged offside.

BREAKTHROUGH: Joel Piroe. left, celebrates putting Leeds United ahead against Watford with Georginio Rutter, right. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Heroics from Bachmann saved the Hornets again in the 27th minute, the keeper this time producing another brilliant one-handed save to keep out a flicked attempt from the surging Crysencio Summerville after Rutter's pass.

Rutter was then floored by Franciso Sierralta and was briefly injured by his fall but soon able to continue before Watford's Mileta Rajovic got away with a boot to captain Liam Cooper's face as he challenged for a high ball.

Summerville then fired another attempt at Bachmann after a jinking run before a brilliant pass from Piroe released James who bumped into Jamal Lewis in the box and saw his claims for a penalty ignored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Jeremy Simpson was becoming increasingly unpopular with the Elland Road crowd and the man in the middle then booked Rutter for obstructing a free-kick. But there were huge cheers in the 43rd minute after Ryan Andrews dived in on Cooper and found himself booked.

However, despite all of United's pressure and chances, the first half ended goalless, boos following the half time whistle as referee Simpson made his way from the pitch.

Hornets boss Valerien Ismael made a triple change during the break but Leeds were soon back threatening and a free-kick from Summerville flew through the area after the pacy Whites winger was fouled.

Summerville then sent another free-kick over the bar before surging into the box after good play from Rutter only to fire his shot straight at Bachmann, much to the frustration of Piroe who was free alongside him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the clock hit the hour mark, Piroe sent a wild shot over and wide after another Summerville run but Piroe proved the man to finally break the deadlock in the 67th minute. Fine play from Rutter released James down the right flank and James then delivered a perfect cross to the far post where Piroe arrived to convert from close range.

Leeds threatened to double their advantage two minutes later as Summerville charged into the box after brilliant skill by Rutter but Summerville's cut back was cleared. Yet a Whites second quickly arrived in the 70th minute through Sam Byram who powered home a brilliant header from a James corner for his first Leeds goal since December 2015.

Watford then squandered a glorious chance to pull a goal back through Vakoun Bayo who could only fire wide when free in the area from a Yaser Asprilla cross.

The excellent Summerville was then replaced by summer signing Jadion Anthony for his home debut in the 80th minute, after which two more changes followed four minutes later as Archie Gray and Ian Poveda replaced Piroe and Gray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brilliant skill by Anthony created the winger a chance with four minutes left only for his shot to be saved but Anthony got himself on the scoresheet two minutes later with a home debut goal after brilliant work by the extremely impressive Rutter.

The record signing turned in midfield before sending a perfect through ball for Anthony who raced in on goal before slotting past Bachmann. There was then time for a Whites debut for another summer signing in Ilia Gruev who replaced Glen Kamara in the 90th minute as part of final double change as Luke Ayling also took the place of Shackleton.

Watford had been well and truly blitzed and a brilliant stoppage time save from Illan Meslier to deny Giorgi Chakvetadze ensured Leeds kept a fourth clean sheet in a row in the final minute of added time en route to surging into fifth place in the Championship table.

Leeds United: Meslier, Byram, Cooper, Struijk, Shackleton (Ayling 90), Ampadu, Kamara (Gruev 90), Summerville, James (Poveda 84), Piroe (Gray 84), Rutter. Subs not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Gelhardt, Joseph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watford: Bachmann, Sierralta, Hoedt, Porteous, Lewis (Chakvetadze,81), Ince (Dele-Bashiru 46), Rajović, Louza (Asprilla 68), Koné (Kayembe 46), Martins (Bayo 46), Andrews. Subs not used: Roberts, Ngakia, Pollock, Morris.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson.