Leeds United 3 Millwall 2: Phil Hay's player ratings as Pablo Hernandez stars at Elland Road

Our Phil Hay hands out the scores in LS11 - do you agree? Let us know.

Made a good early save from Wallace, low to his left, and the odd twitch did not spoil a fairly composed display. 6/10

Was obviously in the mood to have a go at Meredith and his well-judged cut-back for Hernandez was a warm-up for his brilliant header in the second half. 8/10

Leeds defence didnt always seem sure about who was supposed to be tracking who and no-one tracked Thompson when he headed in. Almost talked himself into a red card. 6/10

Conceded the penalty but Leeds were all over the place in that moment and his tackle was last-ditch. Some important interventions too, though. 6/10

Defensively there were holes down his side of the field and Millwalls early goal took advantage of one. Nothing went especially right for him. 5/10

Normally stamps his authority on the midfield but wasnt able to boss it in quite the same way as usual. Nonetheless, his marshalling made a difference. 7/10

Didnt make the EFLs team of the year but everyone at Elland Road knows. Perhaps the best he has ever played for Leeds. Sensational. 9/10

Part of the attacking move which yielded Hernandezs first finish but found it hard going against a Millwall side who were surprisingly dynamic on the ball. 6/10

Always positive, always looking for possession and his trickery was a problem for the visitors. A perfect pass for Hernandezs winner. 8/10

The frustrating aspects of his game were there again but so was his workrate, which helped to force Leeds second equaliser. You cant fault his attitude. 7/10