Leeds United 3 Luton Town 0: Reaction and recap as Whites reclaim top spot, Ao Tanaka amazing feat
Daniel Farke’s Whites moved top of the division in amazing fashion through Sunday’s last-gasp 4-3 success at Swansea City but the Whites dropped down to fourth after Tuesday night’s games. A 3-0 triumph for Sheffield United at home to Oxford United took the Blades top and three points clear of Leeds but still with a slightly worse goal difference and with Farke’s side having a game in hand.
Despite also being leapfrogged by Burnley and Sunderland on Tuesday, it means a win of any fashion against the Hatters would send the Whites back into pole position. Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by match updates and analysis and then post-game reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off which is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Plus. Leeds are now one point behind both second-placed Burnley and third-placed Sunderland but with a better goal difference than both teams and a game in hand.
Leeds United v Luton Town live
7.45pm kick-off
As Leeds face Luton at Elland Road tonight, a win is needed to send the Whites back top. A draw would put the now fourth-placed Whites back in the division’s automatic promotion places, above Burnley and Sunderland on goal difference.
Good evening from Elland Road!
Mateo Joseph
Is the cover star of tonight’s matchday programme and he is clearly one of the big talking points here as to who will start. But maybe Joel Piroe will get the nod again. Junior Firpo remains suspended as he serves the final game of this three-match ban and Sam Byram has been his usual reliable self in filling in at left back. But it might well be that Max Wober gets a go at left back tonight, if he doesn’t start this evening then you have to ask when will he start really given the centre-back axis of Rodon and Struijk - albeit Leeds let in three at the weekend in that epic win at Swansea. Hopefully that proves a one-off. Two from three out wide from Gnonto, James and Solomon is the other one to watch. Ramazani is not yet ready to start but will perhaps get minutes from the bench. Gnonto and Solomon might be the call, with Wober at left back. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Joseph start up tops.
Ampadu on massive Whites boost
Leeds arrive
Youngsters James Debayo and Charlie Crew the first ones out, Jayden Bogle not far behind.
Leeds United arrivals, eight braving the cold
Takes the time to say hello to a young fan as he heads off the pitch. Plenty of layers needed tonight with the temperature hovering around zero. Team news at 6.45pm.
Leeds very, very short
The Whites are 3-10 for victory this evening with Betfair. The draw is 11-4 and Luton are 13-2.
Leeds team
Leeds United v Luton Town: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Tanaka, Rothwell; Gnonto, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.
Leeds subs
Leeds subs: Darlow, Debayo, Wober, Crew, Guilavogui, Ramazani, James, Joseph, Bamford.
So one change
Gnonto in for James - not a huge surprise. Piroe gets the nod over Joseph. Any Byram starts again at left back, Wober forced to wait for his chance.
Luton team
Harsh on James
After his impact at Swansea but rotation is key amid a busy schedule and it’s no surprise really to see Gnonto come into the XI, huge competition out wide with Ramazani literally waiting in the wings too
Four changes for Luton
Bell, Brown, Clark and Moses all come into the XI.
Warm ups beginning
As the Leeds keepers come out first
13 years on since Gary Speed's passing, an emotional night, never forgotten
Leeds warm up underway
Rodon and Struijk the first out, plenty wearing snoods, deceptively cold after being outside for any amount of time
Reflect and celebrate him
