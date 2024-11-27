Is the cover star of tonight’s matchday programme and he is clearly one of the big talking points here as to who will start. But maybe Joel Piroe will get the nod again. Junior Firpo remains suspended as he serves the final game of this three-match ban and Sam Byram has been his usual reliable self in filling in at left back. But it might well be that Max Wober gets a go at left back tonight, if he doesn’t start this evening then you have to ask when will he start really given the centre-back axis of Rodon and Struijk - albeit Leeds let in three at the weekend in that epic win at Swansea. Hopefully that proves a one-off. Two from three out wide from Gnonto, James and Solomon is the other one to watch. Ramazani is not yet ready to start but will perhaps get minutes from the bench. Gnonto and Solomon might be the call, with Wober at left back. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Joseph start up tops.