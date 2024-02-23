Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United produced a stunning comeback to make it nine Championship wins in a row and condemn leaders Leicester City to a 3-1 defeat in a Friday night thriller at Elland Road.

Enzo Maresca's table-toppers went ahead in the 15th minute as Wout Faes applied a simple headed finish from a corner and the Foxes took a 1-0 lead into the break. Leicester then created a host of chances as they looked for a second goal but a combination of wayward finishing and solid goalkeeping from Illan Meslier ensured that they remained only one goal to the good.

Instead, Leeds drew level in the 80th minute as January recruit and second-half substitute Connor Roberts suddenly steered home a composed finish into the bottom left corner after Georginio Rutter broke into the box.

Elland Road went wild but that was nothing compared to the scenes just two minutes later as 17-year-old star Archie Gray unleashed a low drive which took two deflections en route to putting Daniel Farke's side ahead.

Leicester were given five minutes of added time to respond but instead Leeds bagged a third in the 94th minute through second-half substitute Patrick Bamford who got the final touch to a Dan James free-kick awarded for a foul on Rutter on the edge of the box.

The incredible victory made it nine league wins on the spin for Leeds who have now closed the gap to Leicester to just six points and also sit three points clear in the Championship's second automatic promotion place, albeit having played one game more.

In a cauldron of Elland Road noise, Leicester fired in the game's first attempt in the fourth minute but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's low drive from the edge of the box was put wide.

Back came Leeds and Willy Gnonto's flick set up Joel Piroe who hammered an effort over the bar from just inside the box. After an Ilia Gruev foul had given Leicester a free-kick, Abdul Fatawu's attempt was blazed over on the follow-up after Leeds had cleared their lines.

Another low shot from Harry Winks from range then trickled well wide before a James Justin cross picked out Ricardo Pereira whose weak header was too close to Illan Meslier who saved.

Only a fine save from Meslier then denied Patson Daka in the 15th minute, Daka letting fly with a rising shot from the edge of the area that Meslier tipped over the bar.

But Leicester were on top and the Foxes went ahead from the subsequent corner which was flicked on by Daka to Wout Faes who was able to apply a simple headed finish from close range at the far right post.

Leeds immediately had a chance to level as a fine cross from Gnonto picked out Piroe who sent his header from the left side of the box well wide of the opposite post.

But an even bigger chance was wasted a few minutes later as a brilliant pass from Piroe played in Gnonto who tried to turn inside and finish but overran the ball and saw his weak attempt blocked.

In similar fashion, Georginio Rutter poked a ball through for Summerville but he too was blocked off in the box via an excellent tackle from Jannik Vestergaard as he looked to finish.

Despite the high tempo, the game's next attempt did not arrive until the 40th minute when Summerville skied one over the bar from the edge of the area and Leicester entered the interval a goal to the good after Joe Rodon was booked for a late challenge in stoppage time.

There were no changes at the break, after which Junior Firpo was robbed by Fatawu near the halfway line but Fatawu's lob from distance sailed over the bar. Lees then piled forwards after a Glen Kamara interception but a promising move ended with Rutter firing over the bar.

Ethan Ampadu was then booked for catching Daka with a late challenge as the Whites struggled to get going before Firpo slipped and lost the ball again but Fatawu's shot was blocked by Ampadu.

Leicester were looking likely to bag a second and Pereira was inches away from connecting to a cross from the left. Another excellent save from Meslier then saved, the Frenchman showing a strong hand to send Mavididi's drive from inside the box wide.

The frame of the goal then saved Leeds from a Foxes corner as Vestergaard's header bounced back off the post. Daka netted on the rebound but was offside.

In what was becoming a Foxes onslaught, Mavididi was then denied by another Meslier save and Mavididi then squandered a glorious chance when played in one on one by Dewsbury-Hall only to slide his shot the wrong side of the post.

Whites boss Daniel Farke called for a double change just after the hour mark as Patrick Bamford returned from injury to replace Joel Piroe as Dan James also swapped with Gnonto.

Leeds finally threatened as Summerville was found in a crowded box but two attempts from the Dutch winger were blocked. After a neat turn, Bamford's shot was then straight at keeper Mads Hermansen as the noise increased inside Elland Road with the Whites' response.

At the other end, Leicester then missed another sitter as Daka fired wide with the goal gaping after Pereira's lay-off. A third Whites change followed as Connor Roberts replaced Firpo with 17 minutes left and Kamara was then booked for taking down Fatawu as the Foxes continued the push for a second.

But Elland Road then erupted in the 81st minute as Leeds drew level through Roberts who steered home a low shot into the bottom left corner after Rutter had skipped past Vestergaard into the box.

With seven minutes left, Leicester were suddenly on the ropes and Elland Road then went bonkers just a minute later as 17-year-old Gray's first goal for the club sensationally put the Whites 2-1 up.

As Leeds poured forwards, Rutter played a calm square ball to Gray in space on the edge of the box and the teen jinked to the left before unleashing a low drive which took a deflection before beating Hermansen to spark wild scenes inside LS11. With Leeds suddenly heading for all three points, keeper Meslier was booked for time wasting.

Leicester were given five minutes of added time to respond but instead Leeds bagged a third in the 94th minute through Bamford who got the final touch to a James free-kick awarded for a foul on Rutter on the edge of the box.

Leeds United: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo (Roberts 73); Gruev, Kamara; Summerville (Anthony 90), Gnonto (James 64), Rutter, Piroe (Bamford 64). Subs not used: Klaesson, Cresswell, Cooper, Shackleton, Joseph.

Leicester City: Hermansen; Choudhury, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Ricardo, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Daka (Cannon 78), Mavididi (McAteer 78). Subs not used: Stolarczyk, Coady, Nelson, Doyle, Praet, Yunus, Albrighton.

Referee: Craig Pawson.