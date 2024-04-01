Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United moved back into the Championship's automatic promotion places on a day of incredible drama as Crysencio Summerville's late penalty and a Dan James strike from the halfway line sealed a 3-1 victory at home to Hull City.

Key automatic promotion rivals Leicester City and Ipswich Town both trailed in their Monday fixtures against Norwich City and Southampton respectively but the Foxes and Tractor Boys fought back to claim victories, Ipswich with a 97th-minute twist as Jeremy Sarmiento bagged a very late winner.

Leeds consequently needed to beat Hull just to move back second and eventually bagged a 3-1 triumph amid incredible late scenes at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke's side threatened in the third minute after good link-up play between Dan James and Archie Gray who launched a fierce drive over the bar from a tight angle inside the box.

But the Whites went ahead just six minutes later through Sam Byram who stormed in at the far post to convert after Tigers keeper Ryan Allsop had parried Summerville's shot after excellent work from Georginio Rutter.

Hull looked to respond but the Whites squandered a glorious chance to double their lead in the 24th minute through Patrick Bamford who blazed over the bar from six yards out after being set up on a plate by Rutter's cross.

Hull were also threatening at the other end and Illan Meslier stuck out a boot to stop a dangerous low cross from Jaden Philogene in its tracks from the left flank.

But Meslier was beaten a few minutes later via a fine flicked finish from Fabio Carvalho who raced on to a cross from Tyler Morton who had been played in down the left after good play from the lively Philogene.

Hull were worthy of being at least level and Leeds then tried to respond but Junior Firpo saw his attempt in a crowded box deflected over the bar. Back came Hull but Ryan Giles blazed a wild shot over.

Yet the Tigers then survived a huge scramble in first half stoppage time from which a low drive from Summerville hit Bamford near the line before the Whites' pressure was brought to an end by an offside flag.

Whites boss Daniel Farke kept the same for the start of the second half and Leeds threatened three minutes after the restart as a cross from James flew through the box in front of Bamford.

But Hull went very close moments later through Philogene who cut in from the left and curled a lovely effort inches wide of the right hand post past a diving Meslier. From a Giles cross, a looping header from Ozan Tufan dropped on to the roof of the net as Hull continued to ask big questions.

As the contest hit the hour mark, Hull boss Liam Rosenior sunk to the floor as a curling strike from Ozan Tufan flew just wide of the left hand post after Tyler Morton had broken through the middle.

At the other end, a Rutter strike bobbled wide as the forward failed to make a proper connection despite some bright play.

Moments later, Looks saw strong shouts for a penalty waved away after Gray had gone to a trailing leg from Jean Micheal Seri. Hull again went close one minute later as dangerman Philogene fired just over from the edge of the box.

With 20 minutes left, Farke finally made a change as Bamford's hard night was brought to an end as young Mateo Joseph was unleashed.

Five minutes later, Joseph was denied by the frame of the goal as his attempt to flick home a cross from Firpo bounced off the post, Firpo then heading wide from the following attack.

The contest looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw but the flying Summerville then earned Leeds a penalty in the 86th minute which Summerville converted himself with a cool finish after dispute over who would take it out of himself and late substitute Joel Piroe.

Hull would still not go away and pushed hard for a second equaliser, keeper Ryan Allsop sent up for a corner deep in stoppage time.

But that move ultimately paved the way for Leeds to bag an incredible third goal as the Whites cleared and worked the ball to James who fired at an empty goal from just inside the Hull half and Elland Road went wild as the ball sailed into the back of the net.

Leeds United: Meslier; Byram (Shackleton 90), Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Kamara (Piroe 85), Gray; Summerville (Anthony 90), James, Rutter, Bamford (Joseph 72). Subs not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Crew, Gelhardt.