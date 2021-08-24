The Whites finally made the breakthrough in the 79th minute as Kalvin Phillips tucked away a Jack Harrison corner, after which Harrison added a brace following stellar work from Patrick Bamford.
Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores.
Giving his reaction in his post-match press conference, Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said: "We took a very long time to score.
"We missed a lot of chances. It was a very contested game. Even if they didn’t create a lot.
"The initial formation they started with, it took us the start of the game to accommodate to it. In both halves we missed 10 chances in each half.”