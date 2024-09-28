Leeds United 3 Coventry City 0 live: Reaction from Elland Road as Whites close gap, Ethan Ampadu injury latest
This afternoon’s visit of the Sky Blues will be followed by quickfire back-to-back away games via Tuesday night’s trip to Norwich City and Friday night’s clash against early high-flyers Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats, under new boss Regis Le Bris, are four points ahead of sixth-placed Leeds in the division’s second automatic promotion spot and one point behind early leaders West Brom.
Leeds moved themselves into the Championship’s final play-off position with last weekend’s 2-0 triumph at the division’s bottom side Cardiff City and now face a Coventry team who have picked up just five points from their first six games but with expectation still high that they will become involved in the promotion mix under boss Mark Robins.
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by line-ups, in-game updates and analysis before post-match reaction.
Leeds United v Coventry City live
Robins reaction
“It was a disappointing afternoon, we couldn’t get a foothold in the game, we kept giving the ball back to them. They have got good players, pace, they can hurt you, we got it wrong on the right hand side at the start of the game. To take part in the game you have got to be better with the ball. There’s a mentality at the moment for taking the easy option and that was the story of the day. At 3-0 down it is easier to start to play because there is no pressure, we took far too long to get near their goal and it was really disappointing.”
On the front four
“It was another step forward for them, we still have to manage the minutes of Largie a bit because of the physicality but I was pretty pretty happy with him. We need to enjoy our game upfront. Last season with Rutter and Summerville, it’s never easy to have those relationships straight away but I am pretty pretty happy.”
On controlling the game
“It’s important to learn that you also have to control against the ball, sometimes when you need to do this. Coventry we have managed just one point against them (before today) it was important to show maturity.”
On Tanaka
“He has played a few times in the last season the holding midfielder role for Dusseldorf, he is so composed on the ball. I was pretty happy with his awareness, he doesn’t have this natural defensive instinct but I am quite happy how he fulfilled this role. It’s important that you adapt to different scenarios.”
Players okay for three games in a week?
“I was happy to give Junior a bit of rest, the good thing is that when you are dominant there is not as much running for the centre backs. Wober is not available at the moment. We have to adapt to the situation and find some solutions.”
On Ampadu
“It’s a knee injury, it was too painful for him to stay on, he said it wasn’t too bad after the game but we have to wait for more assessment, I hope it is not too bad. He is very important.”
On the busy week
“I think we would have preferred to be more composed in position after the second goal but we need to be careful with these away games coming up. I felt the players felt a bit like we don’t make too many risks, another clean sheet, good for confidence and goal difference”
On the speed of moving the ball
“Overall I think in the last games we have created many chances but perhaps not that clinical, we wanted to move the ball quick and be there with good counter pressing, overall I think in terms of our passing and speed of the pass we were very good. We were pretty pro active and this was important against a rock solid side.”
Farke reaction
“Very good performance, a mature performance, I thought we were excellent in the first half, a fantastic team goal, could have buried the game in the first half but it was important to stay on it and it was important we started the second half well, we took our foot of the gas a bit, could have done with more control. But we had many players out and many with light injury problems during the week and then the injury of our captain so it was understandable we took our foot off the gas, I am very pleased that were were so rock solid. Great save by Meslier at the end, I realised he was on the pitch then.”
Fine day of results for Leeds
Sunderland and West Brom both beaten and only a draw for Burnley at Oxford. Blades also held at Portsmouth. Leeds will now be even stronger favourites for the title and might well be close to odds on. Reaction from Farke and Robins to come here
Full time
Very good. 3-0.
Fine save Meslier
90 + 3: Fantastic save to tip over a rising effort from Thomas-Asante over the bar, top top save, deserves a clean sheet for that one. A foul at the corner and that will be that
Another poor attempt
90 + 1: Van Ewijk slices a shot well wide
Added time
Four minutes of it
Coventry's day summed up
90: As Eccles makes a mess of controlling a ball to the far post, behind for a goal kick and cheers from the South Stand. Leeds have been excellent but Coventry very disappointing
Row z job
87: Huge clearance from Bogle into the stands for a throw although he had time to be calmer and Farke sort of shakes his head as if to say what was that, never mind, he’s had a very good game
Coventry corner
87: Leeds will be keen on another clean sheet here as they are stacking up
One point off the autos
As the scores stand, and two points off top, can’t argue with this today, very much look like title favourites
