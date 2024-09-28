Leeds United 3 Coventry City 0 live: Reaction from Elland Road as Whites close gap, Ethan Ampadu injury latest

“It was a disappointing afternoon, we couldn’t get a foothold in the game, we kept giving the ball back to them. They have got good players, pace, they can hurt you, we got it wrong on the right hand side at the start of the game. To take part in the game you have got to be better with the ball. There’s a mentality at the moment for taking the easy option and that was the story of the day. At 3-0 down it is easier to start to play because there is no pressure, we took far too long to get near their goal and it was really disappointing.”