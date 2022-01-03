Leeds United 3 Burnley 1, fans’ jury verdict: Why there’s enough evidence to suggest the Whites will steer clear of relegation

Leeds United's YEP jury man of the match against Burnley, Adam Forshaw. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

More importantly, the performance was good. Not yet United’s best, but certainly heading in the right direction.

And they do, of course, have plenty of first-choice players still to return.

But that might not be as straightforward as some think when it comes to Kalvin Phillips, however, as Adam Forshaw has been gaining in stature in that department in his absence.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Firpo seems to be finding his feet in Leeds United's defence. Picture: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia.

And our jury voted him man of the match against Burnley - unanimously.

Here’s what else they’ve got to say.

Mike Gill

United started 2022 in style with a fine performance against Burnley.

Robin Koch was 'majestic at times' at the heart of Leeds United's defence against Burnley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

After dominating the first half and going into the break in the lead courtesy of a great solo effort from Jack Harrison all looked well.

Burnley levelled after a superb free kick from star man Maxwel Cornet. This was one of their few serious efforts and there was not much chance of them scoring from open play.

Justice was done by Stuart Dallas back in front on 77 minutes with the goal of the match as he launched a strike from all of 30 yards which nearly burst the net.

Dan James added the third converting a great cross fom the lively Joe Gelhardt.

This was a Richly deserved result and Leeds were more than worth it given their continued dominance.

Great defensive performances from Luke Ayling Junior Firpo and the rest of the defence.

My nomination for man of the match goes to the tenacious and indefatigable Adam Forshaw who worked tielessly in midfield.

Onwards and upwards.

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.

Andrew Dalton

Happy New year Leeds United! That was just the start to 2022, that everyone needed with a superb win over the Clarets.

It was a fast start by the home side with Raphinha almost scoring from 40 yards out!

Leeds deservedly took the lead with Jack Harrison with his first league goal of the campaign and could have had more before the break.

Burnley brought on Max Cornet and he scored the equaliser from a free-kick, which only seemed to galvanise the home side.

Joe Gelhardt came on for Tyler Roberts and it changed the game in the home side’s favour.

Stuart Dallas scored a brilliant goal to celebrate his 250th appearance for the club with a wonderful finish from a clever cornet routine before another substitute Dan James finished the game off as a contest with his first-ever goal in front of the home supporters with a header from a fine Joe Gelhardt cross.

All in all, the perfect start to the new year!

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.

Andy Rhodes

As far as wins go, they don’t come much more crucial than that.

Burnley we’re always going to give Leeds a real game but United dug in, worked hard across the pitch and caused the Clarets problems at the back.

Adam Forshaw once again controlled the midfield, recovering the ball and bringing a sense of calm to a scrappy, tense game between two sides at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Mateusz Klich had a big impact too, every attack seemed to go through Klich, ultimately setting up Stuart Dallas’ goal and creating many more.

Tyler Roberts will have been disappointed to come off after putting in a shift, while Robin Koch did excellently against Chris Wood and his physicality.

If Leeds can continue playing like this they’ll be fine this season. The FA Cup game at West Ham United next Sunday is coming at arguably the wrong time when momentum is building.

But, after two weeks off, this is the perfect way to start the new year.

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.

Keith Ingham

That may be the three points Leeds will remember this season. The 3-1 win over Burnley put a bit more daylight between Leeds and their red rose opponents.

Leeds were clearly the better side in the first half and had an impressive double figure amount of efforts on the Burnley goal but only Tyler Roberts will know how he missed with a header before Jack Harrison opened the scoring after Hennessy had well saved his first effort.

Burnley brought on Cornet and the winger/striker made an impact within ten minutes of coming on. The striker’s skilful free kick beating Meslier inside his near post.

Leeds seemed to lose their way after the goal but after Gelhardt and James were introduced they got back on top and a superbly struck shot by Stuart Dallas’ left foot beat Hennessy all ends up.

Leeds made the game safe in injury time when Gelhardt set up James whose header was saved by Hennessy but dropped into the net sending the home fans home into orbit.

It’s hard to single out one player because all had a part in the win but Stuart Dallas making his 250th appearance for Leeds was superb, as was his goal.

Saying that Adam Forshaw was absolutely pivotal in the victory and deserved my man of the match.

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.

David Watkins

Goodness me this could be a long second half of the season if every game is like that!

Every aspect of the Leeds United we know and love was in this one; dominant for long periods, frequently wasteful in front of goal, and suffering our usual share of bad luck and bad refereeing, but finally coming out on top! At the end of the day, the result was all that really mattered, a) to widen that gap between ourselves and the bottom four and b) to convince ourselves we are more mid-table material than relegation fodder.

We did both with a performance that, for much of the game, will give us confidence that we ought to be able to take enough points from the teams around us in the table to remain safe.

Another huge positive was seeing Stuart Dallas and Jack Harrison on the scoresheet; we’ve badly missed goals from both compared with their hauls from last season. Yet another revision to the defence also worked well with Junior Firpo starting to show good form and Robin Koch, at times, majestic in the air.

It’s just that woeful finishing that needs addressing!

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.