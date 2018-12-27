Leeds United 3 Blackburn Rovers 2: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites produce astonishing victory Leeds United produced yet another astonishing 3-2 victory as the Whites struck twice in injury-time to secure three points against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day. Take a look at how our Phil Hay rated the performance - let us know if you agree. 1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell Youd like to give credit to everyone on a day like this but his mistake for Mulgrews goal was a bad error. He owes Roofe a pint. 5/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Luke Ayling Misjudged his sliding tackle on Mulgrew and although the crowd didnt like the penalty decision, there was no doubt that Ayling took him out. Somewhat rusty. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Kalvin Phillips Leeds were edgy in the last half-hour but considering how isolated Bielsas defenders were, they limited Blackburns clear chances. One important block from Harrison Reid. 8/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Pontus Jansson A colossal performance from a defender who, in a fairly quiet way, is a fair shout for player of the season so far. Played a big role in the equaliser. 9/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4