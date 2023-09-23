Leeds United 3-0 Watford highlights: Whites steamroll sorry Hornets as Rutter stars in Elland Road win
Watford arrive at Elland Road this weekend under the watchful eye of former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael. Leeds boss Farke, meanwhile, is in search of three points in LS11 for the first time since taking the United job back in July.
Additionally, Leeds could make it four consecutive clean sheets after shut-outs against Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Hull City, however the team will be without on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defenders Joe Rodon and Djed Spence, through suspension and injury, respectively.
Willy Gnonto is another absentee for Leeds this afternoon after sustaining an ankle ligament injury at the MKM Stadium in midweek.
Team news, build-up, goal and score updates here throughout the day. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Leeds United 2-0 Watford LIVE: Second half updates from Elland Road
FT: Leeds United 3-0 Watford
Watford bamboozled and well-beaten. Rutter unplayable. Piroe off the mark at Elland Road. A fourth clean sheet on the bounce. Dial the feel-good up to eleven, Leeds are up to 5th.
Leeds subs
90’ Shackleton and Kamara off; Ayling and Gruev on.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLL ANTHONY 3-0
89’ Georginio Rutter, quel joueur. Picks it up in Leeds’ half, shrugs off a challenge & threads a lovely ball into Anthony’s path. He goes in and beats Bachmann with a cultured finish. A long time since we’ve seen an individual performance like this.
Yellow
88’ Bayo booked. Hooks Poveda back with his leg.
Anthony
87’ Jaidon Anthony dribbles his way around one, then a second but plants his shot straight into Bachmann’s grasp.
Leeds subs
84’ Elland Road on its feet as Gray replaces Piroe. Poveda on for Dan James, who’s got both assists, taking him to four for the season. Mr End Product.
Watford sub
81’ Lewis off; Chakvetadze on
Leeds sub
80’ Summerville off, Anthony on.
Rare away chance
77’ Asprilla gets down the right-hand side and finds Bayo in the middle with a cross. Watford striker misses the target from 12 yards. Meslier rooted.
GOOOOOOOOALLLL 2-0 BYRAM
70’ Massive towering header in front of the Kop by the Leeds lad. James’ delivery is whipped to the penalty spot, Byram leaps and plants it past Bachmann. Felt like the entire stand emptied to celebrate with the defender in the corner.