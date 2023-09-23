Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
Live

Leeds United 3-0 Watford highlights: Whites steamroll sorry Hornets as Rutter stars in Elland Road win

Leeds United are looking for their first home league win of the 2023/24 season after a promising run of form on the road under Daniel Farke.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 17:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Watford arrive at Elland Road this weekend under the watchful eye of former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael. Leeds boss Farke, meanwhile, is in search of three points in LS11 for the first time since taking the United job back in July.

Additionally, Leeds could make it four consecutive clean sheets after shut-outs against Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Hull City, however the team will be without on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defenders Joe Rodon and Djed Spence, through suspension and injury, respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Willy Gnonto is another absentee for Leeds this afternoon after sustaining an ankle ligament injury at the MKM Stadium in midweek.

Team news, build-up, goal and score updates here throughout the day. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Leeds United 2-0 Watford LIVE: Second half updates from Elland Road

Show new updates
16:57 BST

FT: Leeds United 3-0 Watford

Watford bamboozled and well-beaten. Rutter unplayable. Piroe off the mark at Elland Road. A fourth clean sheet on the bounce. Dial the feel-good up to eleven, Leeds are up to 5th.

16:52 BST

Leeds subs

90’ Shackleton and Kamara off; Ayling and Gruev on.

16:51 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLL ANTHONY 3-0

89’ Georginio Rutter, quel joueur. Picks it up in Leeds’ half, shrugs off a challenge & threads a lovely ball into Anthony’s path. He goes in and beats Bachmann with a cultured finish. A long time since we’ve seen an individual performance like this.

16:49 BST

Yellow

88’ Bayo booked. Hooks Poveda back with his leg.

16:48 BST

Anthony

87’ Jaidon Anthony dribbles his way around one, then a second but plants his shot straight into Bachmann’s grasp.

16:46 BST

Leeds subs

84’ Elland Road on its feet as Gray replaces Piroe. Poveda on for Dan James, who’s got both assists, taking him to four for the season. Mr End Product.

16:42 BST

Watford sub

81’ Lewis off; Chakvetadze on

16:42 BST

Leeds sub

80’ Summerville off, Anthony on.

16:38 BST

Rare away chance

77’ Asprilla gets down the right-hand side and finds Bayo in the middle with a cross. Watford striker misses the target from 12 yards. Meslier rooted.

16:33 BST

GOOOOOOOOALLLL 2-0 BYRAM

70’ Massive towering header in front of the Kop by the Leeds lad. James’ delivery is whipped to the penalty spot, Byram leaps and plants it past Bachmann. Felt like the entire stand emptied to celebrate with the defender in the corner.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeElland RoadHornetsWatfordValerien IsmaelBarnsley