Leeds United 2 Wolves 1: Mateusz Klich shines as Whites recover from setback in thrilling opener

Wolves went ahead in the sixth minute as Daniel Podence struck after Pedro Neto had raced away from Rasmus Kristensen but continued high Whites press led to Rodrigo equalising in the 24th minute.

Leeds were then subjected to around 20 minutes of continued Wolves pressure after the break but the introduction of Mateusz Klich helped Leeds finally get going and the Pole played a crucial role in the build-up to Brenden Aaronson forcing a Rayan Ait-Nouri own goal with 16 minutes left.

Wolves striker Podence fired in the game's first attempt in the second minute but his half volley from 20 yards out flew harmlessly wide.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OPENING STATE-MENT: USA international star Brenden Aaronson celebrates Leeds United's winner against Wolves. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

But the visitors took the lead just four minutes later after Neto got in behind Kristensen to set Wolves away. Neto bumped Kristensen off the ball and sent in a cross which Hwang Hee-Chan headed down to Podence who converted on the half volley with a finish that beat Illan Meslier off the bar.

Leeds responded by immediately pressing Wolves back and Brenden Aaronson's strike from the edge of the box was deflected just wide.

Hwang then incensed the crowd by going to ground after the slightest touch to his face from Marc Roca and Leeds were then denied strong claims for a penalty as keeper Jose Sa wiped out Kristensen when looking to clear a free kick but Sa and Wolves escaped.

From a promising Leeds break, Patrick Bamford's effort from 25 yards out was straight at Sa and Jack Harrison was then booked for tripping Neto on a potentially dangerous break. Moments later, Hwang turned Robin Koch as he chased a long ball and Meslier was needed to produce a solid save to keep out his fierce shot.

But Leeds were continually looking to press Wolves high up the park and that harrying led to an opening for Rodrigo who worked space for a shot in the 24th minute before firing in a low shot from a tight angle that beat Sa at his near post.

Sa was then forced to save from Roca with Elland Road bouncing but back came Wolves and Meslier produced a flying leap to gather a dangerous cross from Neto who also worked an opening a few minutes later and fired in a low drive that Meslier gathered.

From another swirling cross, Morgan Gibbs-White sent a difficult header over and a hopeful effort on the volley from Jonny went the same way.

Wolves then survived a very nervy moment in the 44th minute when Sa dithered in his own box and was dispossessed by Bamford only for his defence to save the day and clear and moments later a superb cross from Harrison flew through the box and narrowly evaded both Bamford and Rodrigo.

Yet the half ended with Wolves squandering a glorious chance to back in front as Hwang's flick played in Leander Dendoncker who was denied by yet another Meslier save from close range.

Wolves began the second half on the front footb ut a first spell of pressure ended as Pedro Neto fired a long-range attempt well wide after a tangle between Kristesen and Neto in the box.

Leeds then finally got going and a superb low cross from Kristensen evaded Bamford but Wolves were dominating and Llorente produced an important block to a low drive from Neto.

From a Wolves corner, Meslier produced a fine save to tip a header from Dendoncker over the bar and the French keeper was then equal to an attempt from Gibbs-White.

The Whites were completely penned back, unable to get out of their own half and head coach Jesse Marsch made his first change in the 65th minute as Mateusz Klich replaced Rodrigo.

But the Wolves onslaught continued and only a superb tackle from Kristensen stopped Rayan Ait-Nouri bearing down on Meslier in the box.

Klich attempted to get Leeds going and sent in a brilliant low cross from the right which flew through the box.

Marsch then made his second change as Sam Greenwood was brought on to replace Roca with 18 minutes left and Leeds went ahead just one minute later as Aaronson forced the winner after brilliant work from Klich and Bamford.

Klich slid in Bamford down the left side and the Whites no 9 sent in a perfect low cross which Aaronson sprinted on to as he pressurised Ait-Nouri and the defender’s attempts to cleat ended up with the ball being diverted home from close range.

Leeds now had the bit between their teeth and Harrison's cross was met by Bamford whose header was only kept out by a fantastic flying save from Sa.

Moments later, the Whites squandered a glorious chance as Bamford was unable to play in Klich on the counter.

From a Wolves corner, Max Kilman sent a free header over the bar, after which young Leeds duo Joe Gelhardt and Crysencio Summerville were brought on to replace Bamford and Aaronson.

Greenwood then sent a free-kick over the bar whilst Summerville made an immediate impact on the right flank but Leeds had already done enough to secure a thrilling opening weekend success.

Leeds United v Wolves: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca (Greenwood 73); Aaronson (Summerville 84), Harrison; Rodrigo (Klich 65), Bamford (Gelhardt 84). Subs not used: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Gray, Gyabi.

Wolves: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Gibbs-White, Podence, Neto, Hwang (Campbell 77). Subs not used: Sarkic, Coady, Boly, Mosquera, Bueno, Cundle, Ronan, Hodge.Referee: Robert Jones.