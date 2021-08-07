Leeds United 2 Villarreal 2 RECAP - Whites sign off for new season with entertaining draw
The fixture against the Europa League champions is being held behind closed doors, one week before the Whites begin their second season back in the Premier League with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The Leeds first team are still seeking their first victory of pre-season.
FULL TIME
A very good game and good display by Leeds.
WHAT A SAVE MESLIER
87: Dia has to score as he meets a cross ahead of Meslier from close range but Meslier somehow manages to keep it out.
Four minutes left
86; End to end, both teams going for it, Bielsa shouting like crazy. A friendly? No chance.
The equaliser
81; Leeds looked to have seen off the Villarreal rally but from a counter Yeremy sets up Raba who nets from close range by sliding home his cross. Leeds had defended so well.
GOAL - 2-2
Chance Leeds - Costa again
79: Latches on to the corner but his effort from a tight angle is blocked and cleared
Chance Leeds - Costa
78: Cuts in from left, shoots from the edge of the box and effort deflected over
Villarreal sub
78: Dani Raba on for Moreno
The wings
76: Costa on the left, early chance to run at the defence and wins a corner. Harrison on the right