Leeds United 2 Swansea City 1: Whites move top after sweeping Swans aside

Leeds United moved back to the top of the Championship table on Wednesday evening as they swept Swansea City aside with a 2-1 victory at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa made one change to the starting line-up as Pablo Hernandez replaced Jack Clarke after he was taken ill at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The game got off to a slow start with Kemar Roofe firing a first warning shot at the Swans goal with a volley from outside the box that failed to trouble Erwin Mulder's goal.

After the opening 15 minutes passed without incident Leeds had a claim for handball turned down from referee David Webb as Cameron Carter-Vickers appeared to lead with his arm to block a Patrick Bamford through ball inside the area.

United though were enjoying most of the possession and broke the deadlock just minutes later.

A corner fell to Gjanni Alioski on the edge of the area who struck a shot on goal which deflected into the path of birthday boy Pontus Jansson leaving the Swede all alone to sweep the loose ball home.

Leeds were knocking the ball around with confidence but were dealt a reminder of the visitors threat.

Barrie McKay cushioned a volley across the face of goal from a free-kick with skipper Mike van der Hoorn inches away from levelling the scoreline at the back post.

The hosts made the Swans pay shortly afterwards as Kalvin Phillips won the ball in midfield and fed a pass to Alioski on the left who picked out the run of Jack Harrison inside the box.

The City loanee glanced a neat header past Mulder who was left no chance as the effort wrong footed the goalkeeper and flew into the back of the net.

Patrick Bamford was next to try his luck in the air before the break as Hernandez floated a lovely delivery into the box but this time the Swansea stopper was on hand to snatch the header.

Swansea had an immediate chance to pull a goal after the break as Alioski brought down Daniel James on the edge of the area.

Former United player Matt Grimes lifted an effort over the wall and past the wrong side of the post much to the relief of Kiko Casilla.

Liam Cooper then saw a header saved before a scramble in the box ensued from more Alioski involvement as Mulder parried his effort.

Roofe attempted to work a shot on goal before Bamford tried similar but the visitors piled enough bodies in the way to keep the score at just two.

The pair then combined to force another save from Mulder as Mateusz Klich won the ball back pressing the Swans high inside their own half.

Harrison picked up the loose ball and found Bamford who fed the ball back to Roofe who struck a low shot at goal which was beaten away.

Substitute Jamie Shackleton almost made an immediate impact as he gathered the ball and drove as the Swansea defence to feed in Roofe who fired wide once again.

Connor Roberts then saw a drilled shot saved well by Casilla who was forced into rare action as the game ticked into the final 10 minutes.

Grimes saw another free-kick saved by the Whites stopper as he caught a well struck effort from 25-yards with ease.

Just as the game looked to be done Graham Potter's side were thrown a lifeline four minutes from time as Luke Ayling brought down Joel Asoro inside the area.

Webb pointed to the spot and substitute Oli McBurnie duly obliged sending Casilla the wrong way to ensure a nervy finish.

Four added minutes were the verdict but despite Swansea pressing Leeds back the Whites held on for all three points.

United moved back to the top of the Championship with the victory after Norwich City fell to defeat at Preston North End.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillps, Klich, Roofe, Pablo, Bamford, Harrison. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Davis, Halme, Brown, Shackleton, Stevens, Roberts.

Swansea City XI: Mulder, Naughton, Carter-Vickers, Van Der Hoorn, Grimes, Fulton, Byers, McKay, Roberts, Celine, James. Subs: Nordfeldt, McBurnie, Narsingh, Dyer, Asoro, Baker-Richardson, Harries.

Attendance: 34,044