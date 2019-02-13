Leeds United 2 Swansea City 1: Phil Hay's player ratings as Kalvin Phillips stars Leeds United secured a 2-1 victory over Swansea City on Wednesday evening at Elland Road - but how did we rate the players? Our Phil Hay hands out the scores below... 1. Kiko Casilla Marshalled his box and pulled off one particularly good save from Connor Roberts, before McBurnie tucked the penalty away. 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Luke Ayling Much better from Ayling, right up until he was tempted into the foul which gave away the penalty. His reaction told you he didn't need to make that tackle. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Pontus Jansson Another major performance from the Swede, who got the opening goal and trampled all over a small Swansea frontline. McBurnie worked him harder. 8/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Liam Cooper A quieter presence than Jansson but did plenty of good work and wasn't troubled before Swansea manager Graham Potter began making changes. 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4