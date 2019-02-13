Leeds ratings

Leeds United 2 Swansea City 1: Phil Hay's player ratings as Kalvin Phillips stars

Leeds United secured a 2-1 victory over Swansea City on Wednesday evening at Elland Road - but how did we rate the players?

Our Phil Hay hands out the scores below...

1. Kiko Casilla

2. Luke Ayling

3. Pontus Jansson

4. Liam Cooper

Page 1 of 4