Leeds United 2 Swansea City 1: Jack Harrison salutes point proven but wary of needless 'frazzled' finales

WINGER Jack Harrison felt Leeds United proved a point with Wednesday night's 2-1 defeat of Championship visitors Swansea City but stressed that improvement was still needed to prevent similarly "frazzled" finales.

United approached the Swans clash sat second in the division but following just two wins from their last seven games and needing a 101st-minute equaliser from Kalvin Phillips to seal a 1-1 draw at Saturday's hosts Midsdlesbrough.

Leeds, though, blitzed Swansea in the first half and deservedly went 1-0 up through birthday boy Pontus Jansson with Harrison himself doubling the advantage in the second half.

After squandering chances to put Swansea out of sight, United then conceded a late penalty when Luke Ayling fouled Joel Asoro with Oli McBurnie converting the spot-kick to set up a tense and nervy finale.

But Marcelo Bielsa's side saw out nearly six minutes of added time to move back to the top of the division and one point above Norwich City who were thumped 3-1 at Preston North End.

"We knew it was important going into the game," said Harrison.

"After a tough match against Middlesbrough we had a point to prove and I think we did that.

"I think we started off really well, keeping possession, but I think we can still improve on closing out the game a little bit better.

"It was a little bit frazzled towards the end.

"We have to improve on this part of the game and just look to close the game out a little bit better. It was definitely a bit too close."

Reflecting on his third goal for Leeds and second at Elland Road, Harrison beamed: "I am thrilled to get a goal at Elland Road.

"It's always a fantastic experience here in front of the home fans and just listening to them when we score a goal is amazing.

"The manager is always telling me to do these movements and we have been working on that a lot so I am really happy to get that goal."