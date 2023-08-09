Leeds United 2 Shrewsbury Town 1: Changes help Whites after early blow for boss lift-off

Leeds United pulled off another recovery but this time en route to bagging a first win under new boss Daniel Farke to record a 2-1 victory against Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup visitors Shrewsbury Town.

Leeds could not get going in the first half and the Whites fell behind in the 28th minute to a deflected Taylor Perry strike. The Shrewsbury midfielder seized upon a loose ball in midfield and drove towards goal past Darko Gyabi before unleashing a drive which took a deflection off Leo Hjelde en route to beating Karl Darlow.

Archie Gray was responsible for United's best effort as the 17-year-old worked an opening on the edge of the box before firing an effort over the bar. But there were groans and moans as Whites players regularly played passes sidewards or backwards and Daniel Farke's side were roundly booed off at half time.

Farke made a double change at the interval as Sam Byram and Pascal Struijk replaced Leo Hjelde and Darko Gyabi and the Whites immediately improved, drawing level in the 52nd minute through Joe Gelhardt.

A Luke Ayling throw was cushioned by Jamie Shackleton into the bath of Ian Poveda whose stinging shot was saved by keeper Marko Marosi but only parried to Joe Gelhardt who instinctively finished from the middle of the box.