Leeds United 2 Rotherham United 0: Bielsa breaking records and the mould at Elland Road

Marcelo Bielsa is the first and only man to win each of his first four games in charge of Leeds United - yes, you read that right.

The likes of Don Revie, Howard Wilkinson and David O'Leary have all been and gone through the doors at Elland Road but none of those who have walked in Bielsa's shoes before him have managed to achieve the feat that the Argentine accomplished on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds were made to work for their three points and patience was key but after a competitive opening 45 minutes United's quality told in the end as they ran out 2-0 winners over Rotherham.

Millers boss Paul Warne described Bielsa as a 'shepherd' after the victory and it has to be said the amount of sheep lining up in West Yorkshire ready to hang on his every word is growing by the day.

The Whites high press and willingness to play out from the back has earned Bielsa praise from all corners of the globe but it has also manifested itself in victories.

Leeds United 2 Rotherham United 0: Phil Hay’s player ratings

The four walls at Elland Road, as many will confess, has never seen football quite like this down the years as the 63-year-old continues to break the mould playing his way and his way only.

Rotherham are the first side to ask real questions of Leeds this season and not many could have predicted that with the likes of Stoke City and Derby County lying in United's Championship wake.

But as was hoped by the United hierarchy in bringing Bielsa to Leeds he has reinvented the football wheel in these parts in just nine weeks and has the victories, and now even a piece of history, to back it up.

Whisper it quietly but Leeds have been exiled from England's top flight for 14 years now and Bielsa already has the locals dreaming of a return to the promised land and it's not even September.

Leeds United 2 Rotherham United 0: Whites rode luck but deserved win, insists Bielsa

"You make conclusions only at the end, when you see if we reach our goals or not," Bielsa replied after being asked about his little piece of history at Leeds.

The goal, of course, is the Premier League and the question over whether Leeds can last over the next nine months will be answered by May but having the only remaining 100 per cent record in the second tier is a good step in the right direction.

The Bielsalution, as it's been dubbed, is in full swing - now, for the real test of the Championship.

Two long trips away from home in the form of Swansea City and Norwich over the course of four days next week could well be an indicator in how Leeds are going to handle the gruelling season ahead playing Marcelo's way but it won't answer the question on everyone's lips.

Is Bielsa the man to return Leeds to English football's elite? The next page in this intriguing chapter is waiting to be turned after the Millers were scratched from the list.