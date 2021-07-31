Leeds United 2 Real Betis 3 - Player ratings as Spaniards defeat Whites in Loughborough but substitute shines
Leeds United were beaten 3-2 by Europa League-bound Real Betis in their latest pre-season friendly - but how did we rate the performances?
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 4:02 pm
Updated
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 4:20 pm
Leeds went ahead through Patrick Bamford but Betis scored the game's next three goals and United were unable to peg the Spaniards back despite a cool finish from Mateusz Klich just before the hour mark.
Real Betis finished sixth in La Liga last season and are heading for the Europa League
Yorkshire Evening Post football writer Lee Sobot hands out the marks from Saturday afternoon's friendly in Loughborough.
Pictures by Bruce Rollinson.
