PERFECT START: Leeds United celebrate taking a sixth-minute lead through Patrick Bamford in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Real Betis in Loughborough. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds United 2 Real Betis 3 - Player ratings as Spaniards defeat Whites in Loughborough but substitute shines

Leeds United were beaten 3-2 by Europa League-bound Real Betis in their latest pre-season friendly - but how did we rate the performances?

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 4:02 pm
Updated Saturday, 31st July 2021, 4:20 pm

Leeds went ahead through Patrick Bamford but Betis scored the game's next three goals and United were unable to peg the Spaniards back despite a cool finish from Mateusz Klich just before the hour mark.

Real Betis finished sixth in La Liga last season and are heading for the Europa League

Yorkshire Evening Post football writer Lee Sobot hands out the marks from Saturday afternoon's friendly in Loughborough.

Pictures by Bruce Rollinson.

1. Illan Meslier

5 - Caught out for the third Real Betis goal as Sabaly's cross ended up being parried into the net. Made a few good saves but nowhere near his brilliant best.

2. Luke Ayling

6 - Played in two different positions as started at right-back but moved to the heart of the defence after Diego Llorente went off injured. Made some important tackles but faced a tough task against a side who attacked with swagger.

3. Diego Llorente

6 - Leeds were being given the run around after Patrick Bamford's opener when Llorente was forced off injured just after the Betis equaliser. The Spaniard was still trying to settle at the time. Walked off fine so fingers crossed the issue is minor.

4. Pascal Struijk

6 - Stood up manfully to the threat of Nabil Fekir who was clearly frustrated when inexplicably kicking out at him in the closing stages. A difficult shift but kept battling until he was taken off following Fakir's kick which seemed to leave him hurt.

