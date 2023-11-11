Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United survived a late scare to record a fifth home win in succession as a 2-1 victory at home to Saturday's Championship visitors Plymouth Argyle again closed the gap at the top.

Goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe had a dominant Whites 2-0 up at the interval and Leeds then squandered plenty of chances to add to their tally before Plymouth created a nervy conclusion as Ben Waine struck with six minutes left.

Leeds, though, had done enough for another victory which closed the gap on leaders Leicester City to eight points after the Foxes lost 1-0 at Middlesbrough for whom Whites loanee Sam Greenwood bagged the only goal of the game.

The game also featured a return from injury from Junior Firpo who replaced Sam Byram as a second-half substitute after Byram himself went down needing treatment although Byram walked down the tunnel unaided after coming off.

Leeds United: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Cooper, Byram (Firpo 54); Ampadu, Kamara; Summerville (Anthony 77), James (Gnonto 77), Piroe (Bamford 90), Rutter (Piroe 90). Subs not used: Darlow, Ayling, Cresswell, Poveda.

Plymouth Argyle: Cooper, Mumba, Houghton (Butcher 81), Pleguezuelo (Edwards 57), Scarr, Whittaker, Gibson, Azaz (Issaka 75), Randell (Waine 57), Cundle, Kesler-Hayden (C Wright 75). Subs not used: Hazard, Gillepshey, Warrington, T Wright.

Referee: Josh Smith.