Leeds took on Norwich needing a victory to reclaim top spot.

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship with a 2-0 victory against Wednesday night's visitors Norwich City in a game featuring neat football and a lucky escape for a midfielder.

Daniel Farke's Whites needed a victory to jump back above Sheffield United and got the job done thanks to goals from wingers Manor Solomon and Dan James, the pair combining inside 40 seconds as Solomon fired Leeds ahead.

Full-back Jayden Bogle was heavily involved in the build-up as part of a fine display from the full-back as part of an evening in which midfielder Ao Tanaka looked very lucky to avoid a red card for two bookings.

Leeds got themselves off to a dream start as Solomon finished off a lovely move with less than 40 seconds on the clock.

A clever backheel from the very lively Bogle found Brenden Aaronson who slipped in a lovely pass to send James away down the right.

The pace of James took him away from any Norwich defenders and the winger delivered a perfect low cross which was seized upon by Solomon, the Tottenham loanee escaping two defenders to sweep home from close range.

Leeds quickly pressed for a second amid ferocious pressing as Norwich insisted on attempting to play intricate passing football to work their way out from the back.

But that intricate football also presented a danger when the Canaries got forward, Onel Hernandez pulling the first Norwich attempt wide from the edge of the box.

Back at the other end, an important tackle from Shane Duffy stopped Joel Piroe in his tracks after the Dutch forward was played in down the right side of the Norwich box.

With Bogle heavily involved, another attempt from Piroe was deflected wide before Canaries keeper Angus Gunn stormed off his line to thwart Aaronson who had been slipped in by Bogle.

Back came Norwich, a cross from the right flying through the area and the ball worked back to Kellen Fisher who scooped his shot over the bar from the edge of the box.

But Leeds ended the half pushing for a second goal, James played in down the right and not far off in his attempts to find the top right corner.

A gem of a pass from Tanaka then picked out Bogle who showed his confidence by attempting a first time volley from just inside the box which Gunn needed to tip wide.

Leeds immediately began the second half on the front foot but Tanaka then had a very lucky escape in the 51st minute.

Having already been booked early in the first half, the midfielder tripped Emiliano Marcondes with a late challenge but referee Matthew Donohue played Norwich advantage and only blew up for a second foul shortly afterwards.

Tanaka avoided a second booking and the midfielder was not surprisingly substituted shortly afterwards as part of a double change that also saw Sam Byram make way as Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev were brought on.

The double change arrived after Leeds had almost cashed on more risky Norwich play at the back, a Marcondes pass deflected to Piroe whose strike needed tipping wide by Gunn.

Gunn, though, was left picking the ball out of the net for a second time in the 65th minute as Leeds scored from an attack just seconds after a Norwich corner from which the Canaries were penalised for a soft foul in the box.

The visitors survived United's initial attempts to score as Aaronson hooked his effort high and wide but the ball was retrieved by Solomon who dinked in a lovely cross towards James who applied a neat low finish from the right side of the box.

Leeds quickly went for the jugular and a fierce strike from Bogle was beaten away by the busy Gunn. As the Whites again swarmed around the area, Joe Rothwell was booked for diving after weaving his away into the box.

The Canaries survived the Whites pressure and then looked for a way back into the game but Leeds ended the game going very close to scoring a third, Gunn producing a fine save to deny substitute Largie Ramazani before a Piroe header flew just wide from a late corner.

Leeds United v Norwich City: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram (Firpo 55), Tanaka (Gruev 55), Rothwell (Guilavogui 90), James (Gnonto 74), Solomon (James 74), Aaronson, Piroe. Subs not used: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Joseph.

Attendance: 35,157 (954 Norwich).