Leeds United 2 Manchester United 4 recap - Whites beaten in six-goal thriller
Leeds United are taking on their arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road today in a first league clash between the two sides at LS11 in front of fans in over 18 years.
Last April's goalless draw between the Whites and Red Devils was played in front of empty stands in the country's battle against coronavirus and supporters have not been at an Elland Road league fixture between the two clubs since back in October 2003.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are looking to bounce back from last weekend's extremely disappointing 3-0 defeat at Everton and are approaching this afternoon's contest sat 15th in the table and five points clear of the drop zone after Saturday's results.
Last updated: Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 15:58
- 2pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Leeds 15th and five points off the drop zone
- Phillips, Bamford and Cooper still out
- Raphinha benched. Forshaw starts in only change.
- Cavani and Heaton out for Red Devils
FULL TIME
An epic game but defeat for the Whites.
Yellow card
90 + 5: Klich takes out McTominay on a counter
Crowd sticking with Leeds
Marcelo Bielsa chat and then Marching On Together.
Five minutes added time
90: Fernandes spun Struijk and played in Elanga for the goal, too easy again
Late melee
90: Firpo goes through Elanga and players all square up. Firpo booked and Shaw too
Goal Man U
88: Elanga
Vital touch from Struijk
87: As Man u push for a fourth,
Final Man U sub
85: Ronaldo off for Varane
84: Raphinha squares to Rodrigo who blasts well over from long range