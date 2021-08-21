Leeds United 2 Everton 2 - Raphinha rocket seals first Whites point as fans return in full to Elland Road

Everton went ahead in the 30th minute as Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired home a penalty awarded following a VAR check of Liam Cooper's shirt pull on Calvert-Lewin in the middle of the box.

Leeds drew level 11 minutes later when Patrick Bamford got in behind Michael Keane and played in Mateusz Klich who slotted home a cool finish.

The Toffees went back in front five minutes after the break when Demarai Gray squeezed home a shot into the bottom right corner.

BULLET: Raphinha fires Leeds United level at 2-2. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

But United drew level for a second time when Raphinha fired home a rocket from just inside the area in the 72nd minute.

Everton fired in their first attempt after just 20 seconds but a curling shot from Abdoulaye Doucore from the edge of the box flew wide.

As part of a frantic start, Patrick Bamford's effort from a Jack Harrison cross was blocked before Raphinha's low shot from the edge of the box was easily saved by Jordan Pickford.

At the other end, the dangerous Richarlison turned Luke Ayling and made his way into the area but Pascal Struijk blocked his shot at goal.

Back came Leeds as an Ayling drive was deflected behind for a corner which was cleared to Kalvin Phillips who also saw his shot deflected wide.

Gray then burst forward for Everton down the left and Calvert-Lewin narrowly failed to connect to his cross which flew across the box.

Another Gray cross, this time from the left, was then cleared before Calvert-Lewin initially appeared to see his claims for a penalty being ignored after having his shirt pulled by Cooper when looking to connect to a cross.

But after a break in play shortly afterwards, referee Darren England headed to his monitor and returned to point to the spot,

Calvert-Lewin stepped up to take the penalty and smashed home his effort into the bottom left.

Leeds looked to immediately respond and Raphhina fired two shots just wide from the edge of the box.

The Whites then drew level in the 41st minute when Bamford got in behind Keane and played in Klich who coolly slotted the ball past Pickford.

Leeds then found themselves 2-1 down just five minutes after the interval as Doucore played in Gray who squeezed home a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Calvert-Lewin almost made it 3-1 moments later but Meslier just kept out his attempt from a Gray cross.

Leeds efforts from Raphinha and then Dallas failed to test Pickford before Meslier saved the day when racing off is line to thwart Calvert-Lewin who had been played in by Alex Iwobi.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa then took off both Klich and Junior Firpo as Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton were introduced on the hour.

A cross/shot from Roberts almost dipped under the bar, forcing to Pickford to palm the ball wide

And moments later Leeds drew level for a second time when Cooper laid the ball off for Raphinha who fired home a bullet of a shot from just inside the box.

Back came Everton and Richarlison curled an effort inches wide of the post.

Cooper and Struijk then sent headers wide from Leeds free-kicks before Bamford's shot was deflected wide.

Toffees substitute Andros Townsend also unleashed a firm drive from the edge of the box that Meslier got down to save.

Hearts were then in mouths when a shot deflected off Cooper and trickled just past the post.

From the corner, Moise Kean's header was saved by Meslier and Leeds then finished on the attack as Bamford was denied a penalty following a shove.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Firpo (Shackleton 60), Phillips, Dallas, Klich (Roberts 60), Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford. Subs not used: Klaesson, Drameh, Cresswell, Forshaw, Summerville, Costa, Rodrigo.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucouré, Gray (Delph 83), Richarlison, Iwobi (Townsend 75), Calvert-Lewin (Kean 90). Subs not used: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Gbamin, Davies, Branthwaite.

Referee: Darren England.

Attendance: 36,293.

