Leeds United 2 Derby County 0: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites dazzle Rams to stake claim

Leeds United celebrate at Elland Road following Jack Harrison's goal against Derby County.
Leeds United produced another strong performance on Friday evening at Elland Road as they defeated Derby County 2-0 in the Championship.

But how did we rate the players? Check out Phil Hay's match marks below...

Leeds United:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - A simple, simple night, which was not necessarily what Bielsa expected. Wasn’t asked to make anything like a difficult save. 6/10

Luke Ayling - Safe and sound and edging back towards his best. Clarke was able to go to town without having to worry about what was behind him. 8/10

Pontus Jansson - This was Jansson’s sort of battlefield; squeezing forwards ruthlessly while Leeds did their thing at the other end of the pitch. 9/10

Liam Cooper - The perfect game to come back into after a spell out with a knee injury. Marriott never surfaced and Nugent’s introduction made no difference. 8/10

Gjanni Alioski - Has he found his best position? Overlapped brilliantly from left-back, to the extent that he always seemed to be where a winger would be. 9/10

Adam Forshaw - A beast of a performance, and arguably his best for Leeds. Had obviously decided that Derby were getting no quarter and gave them none. 9/10

Jack Clarke - Only 18, which makes you wonder how much better he could get. His touch and vision in creating Roofe’s opener was the highlight of the night. 9/10

Mateusz Klich - Leeds’ midfield was all over Derby’s from the start and as much as the goals and assists have dried up, Klich’s running was a problem for County. 7/10

Pablo Hernandez - Passed fit to play and was in his element, enjoying the pace of the game and the dominance Leeds had. Oozed class. 8/10

Jack Harrison - Couldn’t have missed the chance which fell to him but was on hand to take it and there was far more confidence in his display. 7/10

Kemar Roofe - Another cracking finish but just as important was the way he ran the channels and went looking for the ball. Made Marriott look like a statue in comparison. 9/10

Substitutes:

Jamie Shackleton (for Harrison, 63) - Can fit into any situation without looking fazed and it was the sort of dependable change Leeds needed. 7/10

Leif Davis (for Clarke, 79) - The match wasn’t quite up with Derby pressing but Davis gave them no encouragement. 6/10

Subs (not used): Will Huffer, Aapo Halme, Robbie Gotts, Jordan Stevens, Tyler Roberts.

Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire) - The non-penalty was his linesman’s fault and he got most things right on a heated evening. 7/10

Attendance: 34,668