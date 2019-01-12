Leeds United 2 Derby County 0: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites dazzle Rams to stake claim

Leeds United produced another strong performance on Friday evening at Elland Road as they defeated Derby County 2-0 in the Championship.

But how did we rate the players? Check out Phil Hay's match marks below...

Leeds United:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - A simple, simple night, which was not necessarily what Bielsa expected. Wasn’t asked to make anything like a difficult save. 6/10

Luke Ayling - Safe and sound and edging back towards his best. Clarke was able to go to town without having to worry about what was behind him. 8/10

Pontus Jansson - This was Jansson’s sort of battlefield; squeezing forwards ruthlessly while Leeds did their thing at the other end of the pitch. 9/10

Liam Cooper - The perfect game to come back into after a spell out with a knee injury. Marriott never surfaced and Nugent’s introduction made no difference. 8/10

Gjanni Alioski - Has he found his best position? Overlapped brilliantly from left-back, to the extent that he always seemed to be where a winger would be. 9/10

Adam Forshaw - A beast of a performance, and arguably his best for Leeds. Had obviously decided that Derby were getting no quarter and gave them none. 9/10

Jack Clarke - Only 18, which makes you wonder how much better he could get. His touch and vision in creating Roofe’s opener was the highlight of the night. 9/10

Mateusz Klich - Leeds’ midfield was all over Derby’s from the start and as much as the goals and assists have dried up, Klich’s running was a problem for County. 7/10

Pablo Hernandez - Passed fit to play and was in his element, enjoying the pace of the game and the dominance Leeds had. Oozed class. 8/10

Jack Harrison - Couldn’t have missed the chance which fell to him but was on hand to take it and there was far more confidence in his display. 7/10

Kemar Roofe - Another cracking finish but just as important was the way he ran the channels and went looking for the ball. Made Marriott look like a statue in comparison. 9/10

Substitutes:

Jamie Shackleton (for Harrison, 63) - Can fit into any situation without looking fazed and it was the sort of dependable change Leeds needed. 7/10

Leif Davis (for Clarke, 79) - The match wasn’t quite up with Derby pressing but Davis gave them no encouragement. 6/10

Subs (not used): Will Huffer, Aapo Halme, Robbie Gotts, Jordan Stevens, Tyler Roberts.

Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire) - The non-penalty was his linesman’s fault and he got most things right on a heated evening. 7/10

Attendance: 34,668