Leeds United 2 Cardiff City 2: Attacker saves Whites after injury blow and early defensive woes

Leeds began brightly and went very close to bagging a brilliant opener when Luis Sinisterra's crossfield pass was headed on by Luke Ayling to Willy Gnonto who fired a vicious volley just wide.

But Ayling was pushing very high up the pitch from right back and Cardiff went ahead with a break down that side in the 23rd minute which ended with Josh Bowler netting at the second attempt from a Callum O'Dowda cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds looked to rally but it was a similar story with chances either not created or not taken and Cardiff doubled their lead in the 39th minute but this time with an attack down the other side.

BACK IN IT: Liam Cooper starts the Leeds United fightback in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Cardiff City at Elland Road. Picture by Simon Hulme.

This time Bowler was able to get in behind Leo Hjelde after a one-two and the Bluebirds eventually worked the ball to Ike Ugbo who got in behind Ayling to net at the far post after an initial Aaron Ramsey shot was blocked.

The start of the second half mirrored the pattern of the first with Leeds on top but this time the Whites pulled a goal back through a bullet header from captain Liam Cooper to convert a Summerville corner in the 49th minute. Cooper injured himself in the process and was stretchered off but Daniel Farke’s side continued to dominate but without being able to find the back of the net.