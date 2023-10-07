Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

Leeds United 2 Bristol City 1: Reaction, recap and analysis from Elland Road

Leeds United and Daniel Farke welcome Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City to Elland Road this afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.
By Lee Sobot
Published 7th Oct 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 18:15 BST
The Robins trail Leeds by just a single point in the Championship this season, but come into this one firm underdogs after Leeds bounced back with a win over Queens Park Rangers in midweek.

Pearson’s side have won two and lost two of their last four, seeing off Plymouth Argyle by four goals to one, and Rotherham United away from home just three days ago.

Leeds remain without Willy Gnonto, Djed Spence, Jamie Shackleton, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas for today’s game. Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the day.

Leeds United 2 Bristol City 1 - live reaction

18:34 BST

Daniel Farke reaction

18:11 BST

Bristol City reaction

17:58 BST
17:58 BST

The ratings

17:19 BST

Reaction to come here

Leicester and Ipswich won again unfortunately but it’s still a push up the table and momentum building.

17:16 BST

Back to back wins! Report:

16:58 BST

FULL TIME!

A 2-1 win

16:58 BST

One last punt

96: For City

16:57 BST

Chance wasted

94: Bamford is in but waits to try and set up Anthony, could have tried a lob, corner

16:56 BST

30 seconds

94: Almost there

