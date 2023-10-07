Leeds United 2 Bristol City 1: Reaction, recap and analysis from Elland Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Robins trail Leeds by just a single point in the Championship this season, but come into this one firm underdogs after Leeds bounced back with a win over Queens Park Rangers in midweek.
Pearson’s side have won two and lost two of their last four, seeing off Plymouth Argyle by four goals to one, and Rotherham United away from home just three days ago.
Leeds remain without Willy Gnonto, Djed Spence, Jamie Shackleton, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas for today’s game. Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the day.
Leeds United 2 Bristol City 1 - live reaction
Key Events
Daniel Farke reaction
Bristol City reaction
The ratings
Reaction to come here
Leicester and Ipswich won again unfortunately but it’s still a push up the table and momentum building.
Back to back wins! Report:
FULL TIME!
A 2-1 win
One last punt
96: For City
Chance wasted
94: Bamford is in but waits to try and set up Anthony, could have tried a lob, corner
30 seconds
94: Almost there