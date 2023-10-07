Leeds United 2 Bristol City 1: Attacker dazzles and star shines in new position in fresh boost

Leeds United climbed another place up the Championship table through Saturday's 2-1 victory at home to Bristol City as a Whites ace dazzled and a star shone in a new role.

Seventeen year old star Archie Gray lined up in a new position of right back and excelled but Bristol City began brightly with attacking intent at Elland Road. Leeds, through, squandered a glorious chance to go ahead in the 12th minute as a Crysencio Summerville cross presented Georginio Rutter with an open goal from three yards out but the record signing could only scoop the ball over the bar.

The Robins then lost Nahki Wells to injury and the Whites went ahead in the 37th minute through Dan James who arrived at the back post to convert a Rutter cross after a stinging Joel Piroe drive had been parried away by keeper Max O'Leary.

The Whites then became particularly dominant in search of a second goal but the Robins equalised in the fourth added minute of first half stoppage time as Kal Naismith arrived in a crowded box to head home a Taylor Gardner-Hickman corner.

ADVANTAGE: Dan James celebrates putting Leeds United in front against Bristol City following a cross from Georginio Rutter, back. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds, though, went back in front eight minutes after the interval through a lovely finish from Piroe who worked space for a shot on the edge of the box before sending a low drive through the legs of Naismith into the bottom right corner of the net.

The Whites were then denied a third goal by the frame of the goal as Max O'Leary tipped a Summerville shot on to the post after brilliant play from Rutter who provided the through ball as part of a second half masterclass full of pace, power and skill.

Summerville was then inches away from getting on the end of a Rutter cross at the far post before the offside flag cut short the cheers inside Elland Road after Rutter looked to have scored a third Whites goal from close range at a corner.

Only a goalline clearance then denied Bristol City a 77th-minute equaliser as Sam Byram saved the day with a header underneath the crossbar after a corner was flicked past Illan Meslier towards the top corner.

But Leeds had done enough to record another victory and Rutter left the field to a rousing standing ovation upon being replaced by Patrick Bamford as the Whites moved fifth.

Bristol City: O'Leary, Gardner-Hickman (King 59), Dickie, Naismith, Pring, James, Williams (Conway 59), Knight (Mehmeti 67), Sykes, Wells (Cornick 30), Bell (Weimann 67). Subs not used: Bajic, Roberts, Yeboah, Nelson.

Leeds United: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara (Ayling 90), James (Anthony 78), Summerville (Cooper 90), Piroe (Gruev 90), Rutter (Bamford 82). Subs not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Poveda, Gelhardt.

Referee: Keith Stroud.