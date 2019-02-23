Leeds United 2 Bolton Wanderers 1: Should have had a hat-trick admits Patrick Bamford but Whites had matters 'under control'

STRIKER Patrick Bamford admitted he should have scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 2-1 triumph at home to Bolton Wanderers but that Leeds United had matters "under control."

United earned their 19th victory of the season as Bamford's penalty and a deflected cross from Gjanni Alioski outweighed Bolton's sole reply through Mark Beevers from a 22nd-minute corner.

Leeds again dominated possession with 69 per cent with Marcelo Bielsa's side having 21 shots on goal and eight on target compared to Bolton's 12 attempts and six on target.

Eight of United's shots on goal came through Bamford with five on target yet aside from his 16th-minute penalty, the striker was continually thwarted by Bolton 'keeper Remi Matthews.

"I think we deserved to win," said the Whites forward.

"And I think if you watched the game back and had a look at it, it probably should have been a lot more than 2-1 in the end.

"I know they had a couple of chances from set pieces and stuff but we dominated the game as a whole, that's what it felt like anyway, and I think just a few lapses in concentration, a little bit of sloppiness and maybe tiredness crept in that gave them a few opportunities.

"But I think on the whole we pretty much had it under control."

Reflecting on the many near misses, Bamford admitted: "It was frustrating for me, I should have scored a hat-trick.

"I don't know how the keeper saved some of them but it was frustrating.

"It could have been a much bigger score and they were there for the taking but I think that in stages we played well and and it was just the little lapses in concentration that didn't help us but it was a good game."