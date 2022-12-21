News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Leeds United 2-4 AS Monaco highlights: Whites squander strong start with second half showing

Leeds United host Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in their final mid-season friendly ahead of the Premier League’s resumption next week

By Joe Donnohue
7 hours ago
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 10:16pm

Jesse Marsch is expected to utilise his full squad in tonight’s friendly encounter in order to prepare his side for the visit of Manchester City in a week’s time. Leeds have won three out of three friendlies so far during the World Cup break, defeating Preston North End, Elche and Real Sociedad.

Tonight’s opponents are sixth in Ligue 1 and boast the likes of Swiss international forward Breel Embolo, Senegalese winger Krepin Diatta and Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin in their ranks. United will need to be at their very best to defeat Philippe Clement’s men.

Hide Ad

This evening’s fixture also pits Jesse Marsch up against two of his former players: Takumi Minamino and Mohamed Camara. Both played under the 49-year-old at FC Red Bull Salzburg, while both were linked with a move to Elland Road this summer.

Leeds host Monaco at Elland Road tonight (Pic: Getty)

Follow all the action here tonight here with our dedicated match blog, providing team news, analysis, reaction and full-time player ratings.

Tonight’s game is a 7pm kick-off.

Leeds United 2-4 AS Monaco

Show new updates

FT: Leeds 2-4 Monaco

GOAL! 4-2 Gelhardt

90’ Joffy converts with the final kick of the game from the penalty spot.

Stoppage time

90’ Two minutes added. Llorente back on

Sore one

Over

85’ Gnonto heads over Ayling’s deep cross. Always stretching.

Gnonto

Monaco changes

81’ Magassa on for Camara

Caio Henrique on for Jakobs

Leeds subs

Yellow

77' Gnonto hacked down near the byline after beating Jakobs with a dribble. Seems fine to carry on. Jakobs gets a yellow.

Greenwood

Next Page
Page 1 of 6