HOME AGAIN - Leeds United played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Everton in a packed Elland Road. Pic: Getty

Leeds United 2-2 Everton - Graham Smyth's player ratings as Raphinha rescues point in dramatic Elland Road draw

Premier League football returned to Elland Road with a bang in Leeds United's thrilling 2-2 draw with Everton.

By Graham Smyth
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 5:44 pm

The Whites fought back twice to take a point against the Toffees, Mateusz Klich and Raphinha getting the goals to delight a 36,000-strong crowd.

1. Illan Meslier - 7

Solid performance, some smart saves. Beaten by a penalty and a shot that surprised his defence as much as it did him.

2. Luke Ayling - 7

Solid, steady. When Leeds changed it in the second half his role was far more defensive so didn't contribute as much in attack. Handled Richarlison well.

3. Pascal Struijk - 6

Threw himself in the way of things but at times looked like he was chasing the play instead of reading it. Kept it simple in possession for the most part.

4. Liam Cooper - 6

Complained about the penalty but his position left him struggling with Calvert-Lewin and he grabbed hold. Stayed in the fight with DCL but found it hard going. Set up Raphinha's goal.

