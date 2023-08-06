Leeds United 2-2 Cardiff City highlights: Late Summerville equaliser spares Elland Road's blushes on opening day
Daniel Farke takes to the home dugout at Elland Road for the first time today as the Whites welcome Erol Bulut’s Bluebirds in their Championship opener.
Leeds are without strikers Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph through injury, leaving Joe Gelhardt, Willy Gnonto and Daniel James as the new manager’s options to lead the line in attack.
Cardiff are injury-hit themselves, but have signed boyhood fan and Wales icon Aaron Ramsey during the summer transfer window.
Leeds’ first summer addition Ethan Ampadu is expected to start in midfield this afternoon, while fellow new signing Sam Byram is also in line to start after a pre-season in which he proved his fitness.
Karl Darlow will be named on the substitutes’ bench as Leeds’ No. 1 Illan Meslier remains at the club, despite a summer of transfer speculation.
Follow all the action throughout the afternoon with the Yorkshire Evening Post. Live match updates, build-up, team news, minute-by-minute coverage and post match quotes here.
Leeds United 2-2 Cardiff City LIVE
The equaliser
FT: Leeds 2-2 Cardiff
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLL SUMMERVILLE 2-2
90+5’ Gnonto all the way down the line to celebrate with his pal. Sinisterra rifles one from range, Cardiff block but it ricochets and falls right into Summerville’s path. He swivels and finds the bottom corner. Shirt off, the lot.
Yellow and sub
90+3’ Ampadu booked for a foul on Bowler. Running out of time. Perkins replaces Archie Gray. Elland Road applauds the youngster’s debut display.
Six
90’ Six added minutes. Leeds trying to find an equaliser. Perkins coming on, too.
Summerville
89’ Summerville into the box, rides one challenge then two. but runs it out of play. A few fair penalty shouts in there but nothing stonewall.
Subs
82’ Dan James off for Poveda. Gelhardt on for Gnonto.
And Joffy
80’ Ian Poveda summoned from his warm-up. Coming on.
Subs and Summerville
78’ Summerville, lovely run picks up the ball and drives into the box but drags his shot just wide. Took a deflection and we’ll have a corner. Triple Cardiff change to come. Ramsey and Ugbo departing.
Gyabi?
76’ Feels like Leeds need someone running from deep to crash the box. Meslier practically a spectator this half. Cardiff proving a tricky customer with this 8-0-2 formation they’ve got going on.