Leeds return to Elland Road for a third successive top flight season today as the Whites take on Bruno Lage’s Wolves in this year’s season opener.

United survived on the final day of 2021/22 and have parted with star men Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips during the summer transfer window.

Those exits have been mitigated somewhat by the arrival of five senior players in Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra – while the club remain active in the market for a left-back and centre-forward.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

This afternoon’s opponents are without key man Raul Jimenez who picked up a knee injury in pre-season and misses out at Elland Road.

Lage’s side have reverted to a back four during the off-season and could pose Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch a tactical headache this afternoon.

Stay up to date with all live match updates, build-up, team news, analysis and post-match player ratings here.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United and Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers battle for possession during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)