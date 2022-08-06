Leeds return to Elland Road for a third successive top flight season today as the Whites take on Bruno Lage’s Wolves in this year’s season opener.
United survived on the final day of 2021/22 and have parted with star men Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips during the summer transfer window.
Those exits have been mitigated somewhat by the arrival of five senior players in Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra – while the club remain active in the market for a left-back and centre-forward.
This afternoon’s opponents are without key man Raul Jimenez who picked up a knee injury in pre-season and misses out at Elland Road.
Lage’s side have reverted to a back four during the off-season and could pose Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch a tactical headache this afternoon.
Leeds United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers highlights: Whites come from behind to win
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:55
FT: Leeds United 2-1 Wolves
Adams booked
Yellow for a stray arm. Wolves to swing in a late free-kick.
Four minutes
90’ Into stoppage time.
Attendance
36,347 at Elland Road today
Wolves sub
86’
ON: Campbell
OFF: Hwang
Leeds subs
ON: Gelhardt, Summerville
OFF: Bamford, Aaronson
Chance Wolves
83’ Kilman nods over the top from a corner.
79’ Harrison beats his man on the left and curls a delightful ball onto Bamford’s head. Not much more the striker could do, good connection on it, but Sa palms away expertly.