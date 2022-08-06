Leeds United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers highlights: Whites come from behind to win

Leeds United kick off their 2022/23 Premier League campaign at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend

By Joe Donnohue
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 5:00 pm

Leeds return to Elland Road for a third successive top flight season today as the Whites take on Bruno Lage’s Wolves in this year’s season opener.

United survived on the final day of 2021/22 and have parted with star men Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips during the summer transfer window.

Those exits have been mitigated somewhat by the arrival of five senior players in Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra – while the club remain active in the market for a left-back and centre-forward.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

This afternoon’s opponents are without key man Raul Jimenez who picked up a knee injury in pre-season and misses out at Elland Road.

Lage’s side have reverted to a back four during the off-season and could pose Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch a tactical headache this afternoon.

Stay up to date with all live match updates, build-up, team news, analysis and post-match player ratings here.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United and Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers battle for possession during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Leeds host Wolves at Elland Road in the Premier League this weekend (Pic: Leeds United)

Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:55

FT: Leeds United 2-1 Wolves

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:53

Adams booked

Yellow for a stray arm. Wolves to swing in a late free-kick.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:50

Four minutes

90’ Into stoppage time.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:46

Tidy

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:45

Attendance

36,347 at Elland Road today

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:45

Wolves sub

86’

ON: Campbell

OFF: Hwang

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:43

Leeds subs

ON: Gelhardt, Summerville

OFF: Bamford, Aaronson

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:42

Chance Wolves

83’ Kilman nods over the top from a corner.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:40

CHANCE!

79’ Harrison beats his man on the left and curls a delightful ball onto Bamford’s head. Not much more the striker could do, good connection on it, but Sa palms away expertly.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:35

They liked that

