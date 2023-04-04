The Whites suffered defeat at the hands of Arsenal last weekend, losing out 4-1 to the Premier League champions-elect at the Emirates Stadium. Head coach Gracia does not expect the situation with injured duo Max Wober and Willy Gnonto to be any different this evening, despite an initially positive outlook on the injuries the pair picked up during the international break.

Weston McKennie is expected to have recovered from the flu, whilst Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford are in line for greater involvement than their substitute appearances in north London last Saturday.

Nottingham Forest are without former Leeds striker Chris Wood who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, although Steve Cooper’s side did outwit Leeds at the City Ground less than two months ago.

(Pic: Getty)