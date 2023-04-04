Leeds United 2-1 Nottingham Forest highlights: Harrison and Sinisterra goals move Whites up to 13th
Leeds United host fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest at Elland Road this evening as Javi Gracia’s side hope to get back to winning ways in the Premier League
The Whites suffered defeat at the hands of Arsenal last weekend, losing out 4-1 to the Premier League champions-elect at the Emirates Stadium. Head coach Gracia does not expect the situation with injured duo Max Wober and Willy Gnonto to be any different this evening, despite an initially positive outlook on the injuries the pair picked up during the international break.
Weston McKennie is expected to have recovered from the flu, whilst Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford are in line for greater involvement than their substitute appearances in north London last Saturday.
Nottingham Forest are without former Leeds striker Chris Wood who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, although Steve Cooper’s side did outwit Leeds at the City Ground less than two months ago.
Team news, build-up, match analysis and live coverage throughout the evening here. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.
Leeds United 2-1 Nottingham Forest LIVE
90' Struijk throws himself in front of an Andre Ayew missile on the edge of the box. Bamford off for Kristensen now, too. 2-1. One minute of the five added played.
85’ Rodrigo tries to catch Navas off-guard and off his line from an acute angle with a first-time half-volley. You don’t win three Champions Leagues with poor positioning. Stays 2-1.
79’ Ayling nicks it, finds Rodrigo on the edge and he doesn’t want to take the shot on with his right foot so the chance goes begging. Got to kill this off.