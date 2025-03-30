It’s going to be a busy summer at Leeds United one way or another, with Elland Road chiefs set to either be recruiting for Premier League survival or accepting the reality of a third season in the Championship. All involved will be hoping for the former and despite a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Swansea City on Saturday, Daniel Farke’s side remain well-placed to secure a top-two finish.

Should Leeds and Farke achieve their ultimate goal, then the focus of this summer will be on incoming recruitment but decisions will also have to be made on the current squad, namely those coming towards the end of their contracts or fringe players who will only fall further down the pecking order. Many of the current squad would be expected to lead the fight for continued Premier League status but some difficult decisions might also need to be taken.

Below, the YEP has taken an early look at the current first-team squad with 10 who could feasibly leave, 6 whose future is undecided and 12 who many expect to stay on. Take a look below to see.

1 . Sam Byram - could leave The defender's contract will expire this summer and despite covering both full-back roles impressively, it's feasible Leeds opt against offering a fresh deal to someone who will turn 32 in September. Has been an excellent free transfer over the past two years.

2 . Rasmus Kristensen - could leave Loan club Eintracht Frankfurt appear keen to sign the defender permanently and Leeds seem equally as keen to get him off their books. Talks ongoing over a reduction of a roughly £12m purchase option, with reports suggesting it could end up being slashed by around half.

3 . Junior Firpo - could leave Another whose contract expires this summer and Firpo's decision to switch agents earlier this year would suggest he is at least giving serious consideration to his future. Current focus is solely on getting Leeds promoted but the time will come when a decision needs to be made. Multiple reports of interest from Spain, specifically former club Real Betis.

4 . Josuha Guilavogui - could leave Signed as a free agent when Leeds had a midfield crisis on their hands and been a great dressing room presence, but there's little opportunity for any football when the four options ahead of him in the pecking order are fit. Only penned a deal until this summer and could feasibly call it a day after around nine months.

5 . Joe Rothwell - could leave Such is the nature of a straightforward loan with no permanent option, Rothwell is set to leave Leeds this summer as things stand. Has recently revealed no longer-term talks have taken place, with focus solely on winning promotion. It will be interesting to see if Leeds move to keep the experienced midfielder if they do go up - or if they don't.