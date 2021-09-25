Leeds United 1 West Ham 2: Reaction and recap after Michail Antonio bags last-minute Hammers winner
Leeds United will seek to finally record their first victory of the new Premier League season against West Ham at Elland Road today - and you can follow all the latest news here.
The Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side last term but currently sit fourth-bottom having amassed just three points via three draws from their first five games.
West Ham recorded the double over Leeds last season en route to a sixth-placed finish and David Moyes' side sit eighth after five games of the new campaign.
Leeds could have as many as seven players missing today and we will bring you all the pre-match build-up, early team news and then live match updates plus analysis and reaction throughout Saturday afternoon via our live blog here.
FULL TIME - Leeds United 1 West Ham 2
- Fourth bottom against eighth. Leeds still seeking first win
Leeds United’s predicted line-up
Good afternoon from Elland Road
It doesn’t feel like Autumn, around 20 degrees and plenty of people in shorts but cloudy. Leeds could do with a victory today to brighten up their start to the season but that will not be easy against the Hammers.
Here’s the team news as things stood after Bielsa’s pre-match press conference
Chief football writer Graham Smyth’s view
Marcelo Bielsa’s programme notes - a tough test
How the bookies see it
Leeds players checking out the pitch
Jack Harrison is here.
Leeds players checking out the pitch
TEAM NEWS
Leeds United v West Ham: Meslier, Shackleton, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo.
Leeds subs
Leeds subs: Klaesson, McCarron, Drameh, Hjelde, Harrison, Summerville, Roberts, Gelhardt, Greenwood.