Leeds United 1 West Ham 2: Reaction and recap after Michail Antonio bags last-minute Hammers winner

Leeds United will seek to finally record their first victory of the new Premier League season against West Ham at Elland Road today - and you can follow all the latest news here.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 7:05 pm
THIRD MEETING: Between Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, left, and West Ham boss David Moyes, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

The Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side last term but currently sit fourth-bottom having amassed just three points via three draws from their first five games.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

West Ham recorded the double over Leeds last season en route to a sixth-placed finish and David Moyes' side sit eighth after five games of the new campaign.

Leeds could have as many as seven players missing today and we will bring you all the pre-match build-up, early team news and then live match updates plus analysis and reaction throughout Saturday afternoon via our live blog here.

FULL TIME - Leeds United 1 West Ham 2

Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 15:04

  • 3pm kick-off at Elland Road.
  • Fourth bottom against eighth. Leeds still seeking first win
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 21:30

Leeds United’s predicted line-up

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 12:18

Good afternoon from Elland Road

It doesn’t feel like Autumn, around 20 degrees and plenty of people in shorts but cloudy. Leeds could do with a victory today to brighten up their start to the season but that will not be easy against the Hammers.

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 12:23

Here’s the team news as things stood after Bielsa’s pre-match press conference

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 12:52

Chief football writer Graham Smyth’s view

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 12:56

Marcelo Bielsa’s programme notes - a tough test

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 13:24

How the bookies see it

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 13:34

Leeds players checking out the pitch

Jack Harrison is here.

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 13:49

Leeds players checking out the pitch

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 14:02

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United v West Ham: Meslier, Shackleton, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo.

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 14:04

Leeds subs

Leeds subs: Klaesson, McCarron, Drameh, Hjelde, Harrison, Summerville, Roberts, Gelhardt, Greenwood.

Next Page
Page 1 of 9