Leeds United 1 West Ham 2: Reaction and recap after Michail Antonio bags last-minute Hammers winner

THIRD MEETING: Between Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, left, and West Ham boss David Moyes, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

The Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side last term but currently sit fourth-bottom having amassed just three points via three draws from their first five games.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham recorded the double over Leeds last season en route to a sixth-placed finish and David Moyes' side sit eighth after five games of the new campaign.