Leeds United 1 West Brom 1: Defender saves wasteful Whites in latest Elland Road comeback

Leeds United produced another comeback but went another game without winning as Friday night's Championship hosting of West Brom ended in a 1-1 draw.

Leeds were denied by the frame of the goal in the first half as a Jamie Shackleton drive from the edge of the box took a big deflection and cannoned back off the post. A low attempt from Dan James also produced a good save from Baggies keeper Alex Palmer to tip the ball wide whilst Sam Byram sent a curler just off target after a flowing Whites attack.

Leeds had the better of the chances but West Brom had their moments and only a vital sliding clearance from Luke Ayling kept out Brandon Thomas-Asante who looked a constant threat. Matt Phillips also got away from Ayling down the left flank before sending in a low cross which narrowly evaded Darnell Furlong at the far post.

But Leeds served up six shots at goal compared to Albion's none in the first half in which a Pascal Strujk volley was also blocked at a corner.

ALL SQUARE: Luke Ayling draws Leeds United level. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Albion finally mustered their first attempt at goal six minutes into the second half and only a fantastic save from Illan Meslier kept it out, the Frenchman tipping Jed Wallace's flick from a Thomas-Asante cross on to the post.

Yet Albion went ahead in the second of two corners that followed as Leeds failed to clear and an attempt from Jayson Molumby in a packed box deflected off Thomas-Asante whose contact diverted the ball past Meslier.

Leeds looked to respond and there was Whites fury as referee Matthew Donohue failed to award the hosts a penalty after Joe Gelhardt was sent flying upon Cedric Kipre clearing for a corner.

Moments later, Leeds squandered a glorious chance to equalise as James could only bundle the ball wide from close range after Rutter had been unable to connect to an Ayling cross.

James was then thwarted by a brilliant save from Palmer who tipped his curler from the edge of the box that was destined for the top corner over the bar.

But James proved the architect as Leeds drew level in the 72nd minute through Ayling who arrived at the far post to convert with a powerful header to the Wales international winger's cross.

Leeds and West Brom were given seven minutes of added time to bag a winner and the Whites went closest in the 97th minute when Rutter flashed a drive wide from the edge of the box.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gray, Shackleton, James, Gelhardt, Rutter. Subs: Klaesson, Darlow, Cresswell, Drameh, Gyabi, Bate, Greenwood.

West Brom: Griffiths, Bartley, Fellows, Chalobah, Townsend, Sarmiento, Mowatt, Gardner-Hickman, Maja. Subs: Palmer; Ajayi, Kipre, Pieters; Furlong, Molumby, Yokuslu, Phillips; Wallace, Thomas-Asante, Swift.